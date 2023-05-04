WAUSAU – The Wausau West High School softball team will hold a benefit in May for the son of JV softball coach Claire Heindel and Ben Heindel.

Emmett Heindel, 19 months old, was found to have leukemia in April.

Emmett is also the grandson of Matt Mayer, who is also part of the Wausau West softball coaching staff.

T-shirts will be available for purchase – for $20 – on May 16 at Wausau West, 1200 W. Wausau Ave., during the school’s JV and varsity softball games against their Wisconsin Rapids rivals. The game starts at 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.

All proceeds from the T-shirt sale will go to the Heindel family.

