Wausau Pilot & Review

An Eau Claire-based producer is issuing a voluntary recall for packaged poultry items that were produced without inspection, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Mike’s Star Market is issuing the Class I recall for products sold online and at retail stores. A Class I recall indicates “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture classification system.

The affected products include:

Smoked turkey breasts, wing paddles and drumsticks, sold in vacuum-sealed bags carrying a use by date of 10/8/23

Ground turkey, sold in 1-lb. packages, carrying a use by date of 5/3/24

Whole cut-up chicken (wings, thighs, bone-in breasts, quartered chicken legs, backs and necks, and drumsticks) with a use by date on or before 2/7/24

The product labels carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 787. Products were sold from Amanda’s Eggs and Poultry online store and retail store near Chippewa Falls and possibly at other retail locations in the area. The smoked turkey breast and whole cut-up chicken products may carry an Amanda’s Eggs and Poultry label in addition to the Mike’s Star Market label.

The recall was initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspection activities. No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them.