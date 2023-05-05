By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

As anger throughout the community continues to simmer, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is investigating a Wausau East High School band teacher who allegedly used racist and homophobic statements but has since returned to the classroom.

Robert Perkins, who has served in his role for a decade, was the subject of a Wausau School District investigation after a student reported that he used racist slurs and sexist language in the classroom. His parents filed a complaint. Information surfaced after news of the complaint broke that detailed Perkins’ alleged use of derogatory language, and during the investigation, students said that Perkins’ humor at times, when racial or sexist in nature, caused “unease.”

But Superintendent Keith Hilts on April 27, apparently without approval from the Wausau School Board, announced Perkins would return to the classroom. Hilts, in a statement, said Perkins’ behavior was unprofessional but did not rise to the level of harassment.

Now, Perkins’ is at risk of losing his license, with a DPI investigation underway.

As of May 5, Wausau School District Communications Director Diana White has not responded to a May 2 email from this newspaper asking what the Board of Education knew, and whether members were involved in the decision to reinstate Perkins. But several board members have privately said they have still not seen the complaint against the teacher, who Hilts’ acknowledged used “language that could be insensitive to students of different protected classes including race and sex.”

The decision sent shock waves through the Asian American community. A news release signed by Maysee Herr, Mang Xiong, Yee Leng Xiong, Social X Change Project Founder Sheng Elizabeth Lor and former School Board member Mary Thao, says the district did not follow its own policy of fostering a safe and supportive learning environment for students in this process.

Anger over Hilts’ decision and the lack of transparency surrounding the investigation has exploded, with statements from individuals and organizations condemning the action.

“Despite corroborating statements confirming Mr. Perkins’ use of anti-Asian, racist slurs such as “chink” and “ching chong,” as well as statements from other witnesses that Mr. Perkins’ conduct caused unease among students from protected classes; the WSD investigator still found no grounds for a determination of harassment,” the release from area Asian American leaders states. “This decision sends a strong message that using racist, sexist, and homophobic slurs are permissible so long as they are made in good faith, and that is just unacceptable to us.”

The North Central Area Congregations Organized to Make an Impact, or NAOMI, issued a statement Friday stating that they stand with the local Asian American community against these instances of racism by an educator in the school system.

“Our diverse faith traditions share a common commitment to create a community in which all people have dignity and are treated with respect,” the NAOMI release states. “What has taken place in our school system recently stands in opposition to these deeply held values. We see this as an opportunity for the school system and our community to confront the problem of implicit bias. We also see this as an opportunity for inclusive reconciliation. We call upon our school officials to institute true accountability for the individual involved and to take definitive steps toward creating a welcoming environment for all Wausau students.”

In addition to a lack of clarification about what the school board knew about the issue, White has also failed to answer questions about any additional complaints logged against Perkins and who, aside from Superintendent Hilts, was involved in the decision to retain him.

In a statement last week, Hilts defended his decision and said the district would hire a consultant to work with staff and students “to address cultural competency,” but did not specify the cost involved.

Chris Bucher, communications director for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, confirmed an educator misconduct investigation is now open.

“The purpose of an educator license investigation is to determine if there was ‘immoral conduct’ on the part of a licensed educator as it pertains to pupils,” Bucher said, in an email to Wausau Pilot & Review. He said DPI could not comment further on the investigation.

In such investigations, each allegation of misconduct is probed and considered individually to determine if there is enough factual evidence to conclude the alleged behavior occurred, DPI guidelines state. A teacher’s license remains valid during an investigation, which can be prompted by written reports, complaints from citizens or parents, or news media reports.

Asian American community leaders are calling for Hilts to withdraw the determination, terminate Perkins’ teaching contract and issue a public apology to the family and community as a whole. The group is also asking the Wausau School District to form a task force committed to inclusion policies that align with the district’s nondiscrimination statements, along with promoting culturally competent education and training for all staff.