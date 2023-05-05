Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Davis Winter singled home Jack Barthels with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Wausau East baseball team to a 5-4 victory over Merrill in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Thursday at East High School.

Winter finished with three hits and three RBI, and Barthels had three hits, including two doubles, and scored three times for the Lumberjacks (4-5, 2-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

R.J. Stroming tossed a complete game for East, striking out four and allowing four runs and four hits.

Sam Reimann had two hits and scored twice for Merrill (2-7, 2-6 WVC).

East plays a nonconference game at Menomonie on Friday.

Lumberjacks 5, Bluejays 4

Merrill 201 100 0 – 4 4 6

Wausau East 010 301 x – 5 8 2

WP: R.J. Stroming. LP: Brady Kanitz.

SO: Kanitz (5 1/3 inn.) 3, Tyson Glisch (2/3 inn.) 0; Stroming 4. BB: Kanitz 4, Glisch 0; Stroming 3.

Top hitters: M, Sam Reimann 2×3, 2B, 2 runs. WE, Jack Barthels 3×3, 2 2Bs, 3 runs; Davis Winter 3×4, 3 RBI; Turajski 2×4.

Records: Merrill 2-7, 2-6 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East 4-5, 2-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

