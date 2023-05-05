Wausau Pilot & Review

Visit Wausau will celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week with a luncheon featuring area leaders and Wisconsin State Director of Outdoor Recreation, Mary Monroe-Brown

The event is set for noon on May 8 at the Jefferson Street Inn Convention Center, 201 Jefferson St., Wausau. National Travel and Tourism week runs from May 7 to 13.

In 2022, Marathon County tourism generated more than 3473 full and part-time jobs across diverse sectors of the industry, up three percent over 2020. Marathon County tourism contributed $403 million in total economic impact.

Nationally, Travel spending also generated nearly $160 billion in federal, state and local taxes in 2022—revenue that helped fund critical public services while saving each U.S. household an average of $1,270 in taxes.

Outdoor recreation is impacting Marathon County as a legitimate destination draw.

“Most of us living in the Greater Wausau area experience the amazing outdoor resources that exist,” said Tim White, executive director for Visit Wausau, “however, we will be revealing amazing data that will surprise everyone.”

“Outdoor recreation is increasingly being seen as a key ingredient in workforce attraction and retention strategies,” states Mary Monroe Brown, Director of Wisconsin Office of Outdoor Recreation and the main speaker.

Other speakers include Greg Fisher, GM of Granite Peak; Matt Rowe, Chair of the Greater Wausau Prosperity Partnership; Bill Bertram, Chair of the Marathon County Parks Foundation; Tim White, Executive Director of Visit Wausau.

Four Joint Effort Marketing (JEM) grants will be awarded by Travel Wisconsin to area organizations for the summer season.

