Dear editor,

In regards to the Mr. Perkins situation,

Please, community of Wausau, find this open letter to the leaders of the witch hunt who saw fit to destroy an innocent man’s reputation based on fabrication, exaggeration and hearsay. Now that the students actually present have published and circulated a document contravening virtually everything you have claimed, how will you atone for the damage you have caused? You tried and convicted a man even after the due process investigation of the district found him otherwise. You created a Facebook petition based on false allegations and spread it far and wide demanding his immediate termination – thousands signed with a click. And now, we see clearly that you bore false witness against a beloved and dedicated teacher. Have you actually read what the students who were there have said about the claims you amplified? You would have simply cancelled this man. Thanks to the courage of the students, the narrative has taken a different turn.

Barry Liss, Wausau

