Wausau Pilot & Review

One lane of Camp Phillips Road will be closed Monday beginning at 8 a.m., according to the village of Weston Department of Public Works.

The closure, at the intersection with East Everest Avenue, is necessary to repair two water valves in advance of milling and paving in this location. See the detail route map below for details.

Northbound traffic can head eastbound onto East Everest Ave at the intersection. Southbound traffic on Camp Phillips Rd. will need to follow the detour route of:

Camp Phillips Rd to E. Jelinek Avenue

E Jelinek Ave east to Von Kanel St.

Von Kanel St south to Barbican Ave and Barbican Ave and west to Camp Phillips Rd.

The closure is anticipated to take approximately 6 hours to complete and is weather dependent.

Like this: Like Loading...