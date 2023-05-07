Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Are You Free For Lunch? Lunch, Learn, and Do: Understanding ALICE on May 18 will highlight the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population, how it affects our community, and how the United Way of Marathon County is committed to supporting it. Learn more about how to help while enjoying lunch and a hands-on volunteer project. Register at unitedwaymc.org/volunteer ($15 registration fee).

Fill-In Grocery Delivery Drivers Needed. Faith in Action delivers food pantry items from The Neighbors’ Place to Marathon County seniors who cannot easily leave their homes. Deliveries take place twice a month on Wednesday mornings, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Contact Jamie at Faith in Action, 715-848-8783 or WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com, to start the application process.

Respite Childcare Needed. Are you good with kids? The Women’s Community shelter seeks volunteers to care for and be a positive role model to children on Thursday evenings. This may include assisting with crafts and games, free-play, and/or providing snacks. Childcare is provided for children of all ages. Training provided; ages 16+. Contact Allie at Allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 for more information.

Do You Love To Clean? The Good News Project seeks a volunteer to provide basic office cleaning – one time per week, roughly 1-3 hours, any time during business hours. This volunteer would vacuum carpets, sweep and mop floors, clean the kitchen and bathrooms, dust office areas, clean the board room and volunteer area, and wash interior windows monthly. Contact Rouleen for more details at 715-843-5985 or rouleen@goodnewswi.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Adult Summer Clothing Needed. In preparation for the United Way’s Community Closet grand re-opening in July, the following items are needed: seasonal, new or like-new adult casual clothing (T-shirts, shorts, active wear, etc.), and casual shoes for both men and women. Donations can be dropped off during business hours at the United Way of Marathon County office at 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 400B in Wausau.

Home Items Needed. Hope House recovery center is in need of two of each of the following items: Keurig coffee maker, mixer, air fryer, mixing bowls, pans and pizza oven. Both houses could also use sets of plates, silverware and glasses/cups for eight or more people. Call North Central Health Care Volunteer Services at 715-848-4450 if you have items to donate.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

