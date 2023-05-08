By Shereen Siewert
The following are the latest results of Marathon County Health Department inspections on licensed restaurants and other types of businesses:
Wausau Metro
- Americinn of Weston, 4115 Barbican Ave., Weston, April 13, 2023. 2 violations: A test kit is not available for checking sanitizer concentrations.No handwashing signage provided at kitchen handwashing sink (corrected during inspection.)
- BB Jacks, 900 Golf Club Road, Wausau, April 18, 2023. 4 violations: The non-food contact surfaces of the large mixer were dirty (corrected during inspection.) The threshold on the exterior door to the walk in beer cooler is missing. Evidence of mice in the basement storeroom and basement furnace room. The floors under the walk in cooler shelving and under cooking equipment are dirty.
- Bunkers, 1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau, April 19, 2023. 1 violation: ROP tuna and salmon need to have the package opened during the thawing process. (Corrected during inspection.)
- Burger King, 2100 N. Mountain Road, Wausau, April 18, 2023. 5 violations: Handwashing sink in the warewash / prep area is unavailable for proper handwashing. Garbage can was in front of the sink, cardboard box and hammer were on the sink. The other 2 handwash sinks were accessible. Soap not available at food employee handwashing sink in the warewash / prep area. The other 2 handwash sinks were fully stocked. No single-use toweling or other hand drying device available at employee handwashing sink for hand drying in the warewash / prep area. The other 2 handwash sinks were fully stocked. The lower shelf of the table next to the grill bunker is dirty. The floors under the ice machine and cooking equipment are dirty.
- Burger King, 6003 Bus. Hwy. 51, Schofield, April 10, 2023. 1 violation: The floors under the fryers and the shelving in the storeroom are dirty.
- Campus Pub: 1110 W. Campus Dr., Wausau, April 11, 2023. No violations found.
- Cop Shoppe Pub, 701 Washington St., Wausau, April 5, 2023. 3 violations: The deflector mechanism inside of the ice making component of the ice machine is soiled (repeat.) An irreversible registering thermometer is not provided for measuring utensil surface temperatures in the hot water mechanical warewashing operation. No handwashing signage provided at bathroom handwashing sinks.
- Days Inn, 225520 Rib Mountain Dr., Wausau, April 11, 2023. 3 violations: The certified food manager(CFM) certification expired within the past year, CFM is cheduled to take refresher course in June. A food preparation sink is not present for washing of apples and green peppers. An irreversible registering thermometer is not provided for measuring utensil surface temperatures in the hot water mechanical warewashing operation.
- Denny’s Restaurant, 1500 County Hwy. XX, Rothschild, April 26, 2023. 1 violation: Do not portion out cooked chorizo into small single serve packages until product is properly cooled.
- Hardee’s, 2609 Stewart Ave., Wausau, April 6, 2023. No violations found.
- Hiawatha Sports Bar, 713 Grant St., Wausau, April 19, 2023. 3 violations: Foods in hot holding units were not reheated to 165 prior to hot holding (corrected during inspection.) A Smart Power Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer test kit is not available for checking sanitizer concentrations. Kitchen prep coolers are not equipped with an integral or permanently affixed temperature measuring device.
- Hisso Sushi at Festival Foods, 6205 Bus. Hwy. 51, Weston, April 14, 2023. 1 violation: Thermometer in prep cooler measuring ambient air is not accurate to ± [2 ]°F.
- Hmong Eggroll, 932 S. Third Ave., Wausau, April 19, 2023. 6 violations: The dishwasher not providing proper sanitzation of chlorine. Must have dishwasher repaired. Provide scoops for the boba tea powder mix, do not use plastic cup. The home style refrigerator can not be used to store potentially hazardous foods. Remove product and place in the walk in cooler. Due to the roof damage the carpeting will need to be removed in the food storage areas. The fly strips need to be located to an area where food prep in not conducted. The ceiling needs to be repaired to stop the leaking in the food storage area. Problem will be addressed once the weather improves and the contractor can get on the roof.
- Jalapenos Mexican Restaurante, 30 Third St., Wausau, April 6, 2023. 14 violations: Dishware and utensils are not being sanitized after cleaning as the warewashing machine is not properly dispensing chemical sanitizer. The dish washing machine is not sanitizing dishware and utensils. The Person in Charge (PIC) is unable to demonstrate knowledge regarding use of chemical sanitizers in the food establishment. Food establishment does not have procedures that address responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. Raw chicken was observed being improperly thawed under running water in the first bay of the 4 compartment sink. Raw chicken was observed being improperly thawed under running water in the first bay of the 4 compartment sink. Test strips are not available for monitoring chemical concentrations in the dish and wipe buckets (repeat, corrected during inspection.) Hot water is not available at the handwashing sink in the kitchen closest to the prep line. There is not a current certified food manager for this establishment. Foods in the kitchen walk-in cooler were observed to be unwrapped or uncovered. Various sauces are stored in unlabeled squeeze bottles in the kitchen. The chest freezer door is broken and required weight to keep the door shut. Spigot on the food prep sink is broken. Hot water is not available at the right hand faucet on the 4 compartment warewashing sink (repeat.) Retail food establishment permit is not posted in a conspicous area (corrected during inspection.)
- Lee’s Famous Recipe, 2412 Grand Ave., Wausau, April 11, 2023. No violations found.
- Northcentral Technical College, 1000 W. Campus Dr., Wausau, April 27, 2023. 2 violations: Future processes will require a variance. (smoking,curing, rop and custom processing) Future processes will require HACCP plans. (smoking, curing, rop, custom processing and rop fish)
- Osso Bucco, 2601 Schofield Ave., Weston, April 26, 2023. 2 violations: The sanitizer line is cracked and leaking. Repair dish machine so that it provides proper concentration of sanitizer. There is no approved or current certified food manager for this establishment.
- Rocky Rococo Pizza & Pasta, 226408 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau, April 3, 2023. 2 violations: Sliced bell peppers in the food prep table were cold held at 44.4°F. The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring the food temperatures for foods during cold holding.
- Super 8 Motel, 2006 Stewart Ave., Wausau, April 5, 2023. 1 violation: The certified food manager certification for this establishment has expired. Scheduled to take renewal class in June.
- The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Bus. Hwy. 51, Schofield, April 17, 2023. 4 violations: All ROP fish must have the package cut open during the thawing process. Soap and paper towel not available at employee handwashing sink for the bar in the dining room. Do not use glass bowl to dispense flour from bucket. The blue bucket that product is stored in is not an approved food storage container.
- Topper’s Pizza, 1700 Stewart Ave., Suite 200, Wausau, April 10, 2023. No violations found.
- Wasabi Teppanyaki and Sushi Bar, 3703 Schofield Ave., Schofield, April 27, 2023. 4 violations: Fish was observed being thawed in vacuum sealed packages (ROP) without the seal broken (repeat.) Wiping cloths used for wiping surfaces are not stored in chemical sanitizer (repeat.) Food containers in the walk-in freezer are stored on the floor. Female bathroom is not provided with a covered waste receptacle.
Marathon County
- Great Wall Chinese Food Restaurant, 120 Dehne Dr., Colby, April 6, 2023. 3 violations: Do not use small container to scoop rice out of the warmers, even with gloved hand. The bottom of the reach in freezer is dirty. The floor by the bulk flour bins is dirty.
- McDonald’s, 553 State Hwy. 53, Mosinee, April 21, 2023. 6 violations: Employees observed not cleaning hands for at least 20 seconds. The bottom of the ice bucket is cracked and broken. Employee noted working in food preparation/cooking area without a hair restraint. Ice scoop needs to be stored in a covered container or directly in the ice. Do not put ice that has been taken from the ice machine back into the ice machine. Discard ice that is still in the bucket so you don’t contaminate the ice. Clean utensils and containers are being stored or stacked without being air-dried.
- Meyer’s Landing, 203031 State Hwy. 54, Mosinee, April 11, 2023. No violations found.
- Paper City Lanes, 309 Third, Mosinee, April 11, 2023. 1 violation: There is no approved or current certified food manager for this establishment (repeat.)
- Perla’s Place Bar & Grill, 410 S. Front St., Unity, April 12, 2023. 4 violations: All ready to eat food held in the coolers longer than 24 hrs need to be date marked and used within 7 days. There is no approved or current certified food manager for this establishment (repeat.) All food items need to be stored of the floor by 6 inches in the walk in cooler. Remove non-working equipment in the kitchen.
- Perry & Tina’s Family Tradition, 173130 State Hwy. 153, Hatley, April 25, 2023. No violations found.
- Pizza Hut, 801 E. Spruce St. Abbotsford, April 10, 2023. 3 violations: The integrated thermometers in the hot holding cabinets are not measuring ambient air temperature. Repir or install thermometers capable of displaying hot holding temperatures in the cabinets. Ice machine is due for cleaning. Squeeze bottles containing Honey BBQ and Medium Buffalo sauce were not labeled with the common name of the food.
- Salty Bones, 145727 State Hwy. 153, Mosinee, April 11, 2023. 3 violations: When thawing fish that is in a ROP package, fish must be removed from package for thawing. All salad dressings and sauces that are made in-house have a 7 days shelf life and must be discarded after day 7. When pulling items from freezer, must re-date so they reflect the correct discard date. (soups)
- Subway, 1210 N. Division St., Colby, April 10, 2023. 8 violations: Meatballs in marinara were observed being hot held at 118.3°F. The drain lines coming from the soda fountain are not maintained to the requirements of the universal plumbing code. Water was observed leaking from the soda fountain machine onto the floor causing a slip hazard. A red funnel is being used as an air gap. The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring food temperatures during hot holding. Employees were not aware of a procedure for the cleanup of vomit and diarrheal events. The waste drains of the soda fountain machine are not cleaned on a routine basis. Biofilm growth in the drains is visually evident. The floor tiles at the threshold of the back receiving door are broken, missing, and in need of replacement as the floor is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. The light intensity over the food prep sink and the receiving area is less than 50 foot candles. 26 to 27 foot candles were measured during the inspection. Mops are not hung to dry between use. Mops were observed wet in the bottom of the mop sink.
- The Blind Rooster, 100 CWA Dr., Mosinee, April 27, 2023: No violations found.
- VFW Clubhouse, 213222 State Hwy. 97, Stratford, April 4, 2023. No violations found.