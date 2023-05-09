WAUSAU – Congressman Tom Tiffany recently announced the winners of Wisconsin’s Seventh District 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

First Place Winner

Name: Kassy Havel

School: Wausau East High School

Title: “Serenity”



Second Place Winner

Name: Lindsey Lucht

School: Wausau East High School

Title: “Cycle of Life”



Third Place Winner

Name: Emily Anderson

School: River Falls High School

Title: “Blaze Orange”

Five honorable mention winners also have been named: Charlotte Knihtila of Wausau West High School, Aubrey Cronce of Wausau East High School, Jasmine Hoganson of Wausau West High School, Francesca Germano of Northwestern High School, and Shelby Thompson of Wausau West High School.

Winners were selected from a panel of local judges and Tiffany’s office.

The first-place winner’s artwork will be displayed for one year in the Cannon House Office Building Tunnel, a walkway that leads to the U.S. Capitol. Each first-place winner also gets two round-trip tickets to attend a reception in Washington, D.C. The second-place winner’s artwork will be displayed in Tiffany’s Washington, D.C., office, and the third-place winner’s artwork will be displayed in Tiffany’s Wausau office.

All submissions from the 2023 Congressional Art Competition will be displayed through June 17 at the Center for Visual Arts Loft Gallery, 427 N. Fourth St., Wausau.

For more information on gallery hours, visit here.

The winners were selected from a panel of local judges and Tiffany’s office.

Like this: Like Loading...