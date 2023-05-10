Wausau Pilot & Review

ABBOTSFORD – Abbotsford/Colby scored six times in the opening inning and cruised to a 10-3 win over Wausau Newman Catholic in a nonconference baseball game Tuesday at Red Arrow Park.

Tyler Ackermann and Carson Rice each had two hits, with Rice and Eli Gustafson driving in runs for Newman Catholic, which falls to 1-8 this season. Abbotsford/Colby is now 15-2.

Newman Catholic plays a doubleheader at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption on Thursday starting at 4 p.m.

Falcons 10, Cardinals 3

Newman Catholic 000 110 1 – 3 7 1

Abbotsford/Colby 610 003 x – 10 8 2

WP: Peyton Schroeder. LP: James Bates.

SO: Bates (2 inn.) 1, Carson Rice (2 inn.) 4, Tyler Ackermann (1 1/3 inn.) 3; Brandon Diedrich (1 inn.) 1, Evan Reis (1 inn.) 3, Nano Lopez (2 inn.) 2, Schroeder (3 inn.) 2. BB: Bates 1, Rice 0, Ackermann 2; Diedrich 0, Reis 0, Lopez 1, Schroeder 1.

Top hitters: NC, Ackermann 2×3; Rice 2×4, RBI; Eli Gustafson 2B, RBI; Jackson Pfender 2 runs. NC, Blake Bargender 2×3, RBI; Jacon Polvka 1×2, 2 RBI.

Records: Newman Catholic 1-8; Abbotsford/Colby 15-2.

