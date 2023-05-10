Wausau Pilot & Review

Northbound lanes on Business 51 from Ross Avenue to Drott Street in Schofield reopened on Wednesday following a two-week closure.

The closure allowed a repair to a pavement void. The lanes were shut down April 25.

A storm sewer failure led to the pavement void in the road. After assessing the situation, officials decided to shut down both lanes and access from Ross Avenue.

