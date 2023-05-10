Marathon County Public Library will host its next movie night on May 18 from 6 p.m.-7:45 p.m. at its Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau and will screen a 2022 feature film that won writer and director Sarah Polley the 2023 Oscar for best adapted screenplay.

A group of women lives in a secluded religious community. After experiencing a series of domestic and sexual abuse incidents, the women must confront the men who hurt them and endure the consequences of the choices they make. They face a complicated conundrum of commitment, faith and self-preservation. The film is rated PG-13 with a running time of 104 minutes.

This event is free and open to the public with no registration required. For more information, call 715-261-7230 or visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=11677.

The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host a members-only book sale on May 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The sale is open to Friends of MCPL members only and will feature books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and artwork for sale. Cost to join the Friends is $10/year per person, or $25 per family. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.

Adults can learn how to grow veggies in containers during a free class on May 23 at the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. The class will be held from 2-3 p.m. Free, with registration required. To register for the class, visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=11665. For more information, call 715-446-3537.















