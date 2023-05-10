Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Mark T. Brown

Mark Taylor Brown, a distinguished Professor of Philosophy at the University of Wisconsin Wausau , passed away on May 4th, 2023 at the age of 74, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on July 18th, 1948, in Neosho, Missouri, Mark was the second son of Clarence W. Brown and Marguerite Taylor Brown. He grew up in Leavenworth, Kansas, and graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1966. Mark went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Baker University in Baldwin, Kansas, in 1970, and his Master of Arts and PhD in Philosophy from the University of Kansas in 1987.

Mark was a congenial colleague, capable admin istrator, effective teacher, and productive scholar in the philosophy of mind, philosophy of religion, and biomedical ethics. He was a lover of books, music, and engaging conversation, and enjoyed walking his Bernese Mountain Dogs and Golden Retriever in city and county parks, as well as cycling on Wisconsin trails.

Mark was a loyal brother, steadfast friend, faithful husband, and attentive father. He married Glenda Wagner in 1987, and they would have celebrated 35 years of marriage this June. Mark is survived by Glenda, his daughters Rachel Goetsch (Ryan) and Hilary Brown, his son Scott Diamond (Catherine), and four grandchildren, Evan and Eric Goetsch, Beatrice and Celia Diamond. He is also survived by his brothers Alan Brown (Cheri) and Kent Brown (Emmy), his sister Kay Humphrey (Peter), his cousins Mary Thies (Ronnie), Karen Easterling, Gerald Inmon (Pat), and Michael In mon, as well as two nephews, Jared Brown and Tom Humphrey (Nicole), two nieces, Shannon Brown (Joe) and Jennifer Humphrey, and many lifelong friends. Mark was predeceased by his parents, cousin Jim, and granddaughter, Vivian Diamond.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 4th from 1pm-2pm at Grace United Church of Christ in Wausau. A service of remembrance will follow at 2pm in the church, with a reception held afterward to honor Mark’s life and legacy.

Carl J. Boehme

Carl J. Boehme, 93, of Wausau entered his eternal reward with his Lord Jesus Christ, on May 7, 2023 at Pride TLC with his daughter at his side.

Carl was born on July 27, 1929 in Chicago, IL son of the late Carl F. and Matilda (Schwantes) Boehme. He graduated with a Bachelors Degree from the University of Illinios. Carl enlisted in the U.S. Army serving as a radio repair instructor, until his honorable discharge. He met Edna Bristow and they were later married on October 5, 1957, they raised two children together and she preceded him in death in 2005. He later married Sandra M. Zick in 2007 and she preceded him in death in 2019. Carl started his career with American Can Company in Chicago as an Industrial Engineer. In 1970 he was transferred to their Wausau plant as their Industrial Engineering Manager. Although the company changed names several times, he retired in 1990. Carl gave back to his community in numerous ways including volunteer tax preparation, ringing bells for the Salvation Army and as an active member of the Golden Kiwanis Club.

Carl was a devout Christian and active member at Trinity Lutheran Church on Stewart. In church he sang in the choir, served as an Elder, and was a past President of the Congregation. He also served on the Board of Education for Trinity Lutheran School and numerous other church committees.

Carl was a huge college sports fan, especially of the University of Illinois. He was also a fan of the Chicago White Sox and attended spring training several times with his son. He was an active bowler and golfer. He enjoyed fishing trips to Canada. In his retirement he enjoyed traveling including to Europe four times.

He is survived by his children: John (Susan) Boehme, and Bette (Rick) Diehl and his step-children: Mark (Kathy) Zick, Rod (Rhonda) Zick, and Joy Buchberger. Carl also leaves his sister, Marilyn Rymarz, sister-in-law Nancy Duckels, step-grandchildren: Will (Heather) Zick, Ashley (Harley) Krieser, Matthew (Madeline) Selting, Kylie Buchberger, and great step-grandchildren: Brooks Zick and Everly Krieser. He also leaves extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by a step-son, David Zick and brother-in-laws: Ted Rymarz and Howard Duckels.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 12th from 10 AM – 11 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. A service will follow at 11 AM in the church. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. Helke Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are encouraged to Trinity Lutheran Church and School.

Carl’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the the staff of Pride TLC and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice.

Bruce R. Beyreis

Bruce R. Beyreis, age 83, Wausau, died Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Mount View Care Center. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Bruce was born December 9, 1939 in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Esther and Clayton Beyreis.

He is survived by a daughter, Jill (Kevin) Swatloski, a stepdaughter, Wendy (Rick) Mroczenski and son-in-law, Bob Linder; six grandchildren, Shannon (Jason) Lambert, Thaddeus Linder, Curt (Theresa Spranger) Mroczenski, Ami (Kenny) Klatt, Kimberly (Kevin) Stein and Klay (Stacy) Swatloski; eleven great grandchildren, Meadow, Jada, Skyler, TJ, Kiera, Jax, Kenley, Kashten, Wyatt, Isla, and Lorelei; and one sister, Lois Leszczynski.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice and a stepdaughter, Paulette Linder.

Bruce graduated in 1957 from D.C. Everest High School and was still part of a group of classmates that got together. He worked at Weyerhaeuser until he retired. He loved spending time with family at Pelican Lake and at his land in Athens. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and loved watching the Packers and the Brewers. He was an active member of the Masons and became a Master Mason on January 26, 1977. He was a past Master of Forest Lodge 130 and a Shriner.

We would like to thank Aspirus at Home Care, Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and the caring staff at Mount View Care Center.

A Masonic service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Entombment will be in the Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Elvera Kluck

Elvera (Muto) Kluck, 90, Stevens Point, WI, died on Monday, May 1, 2023, of natural causes, at her home. Her final days were spent surrounded by family.

Elvera was born March 9, 1933 to Louis and Lucy (Sutkiewicz) Muto in Peplin, WI. The family moved to Ashley, WI where she met her future husband, Chester. She married Chester on January 27, 1951. Elvera was as beautiful as Chester was handsome. He married a spitfire of woman and they became the proud parents of eight children: Wayne, Gary, Debra, Barbara Maria, Karen, Patricia, Kevin, and Brian.

Elvera was a wife for 66 years and a mother for 72 years. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grand-children, great-great grand-children, and doggie Marley. Quite honestly, she loved people and loved life. She had a zest for life, was generous and giving. She led through love. Elvera was creative in the arts, baking, and cooking including ponczkas. She made the best homemade bread and special teddy bear bread for birthdays. She sewed and sent over 1,000 dresses to orphanages in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Jamaica, and Haiti. A majority of these dresses were sent abroad through the Helping Hands organization. She loved to travel, exploring Italy, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and Israel with her daughter Barbara Maria and visiting her children in California and Nevada. In her younger years, at home on Indiana Avenue in Stevens Point and on the farm in Polonia, she filled the home with the beautiful sounds of her organ. Elvera loved the First Nation People (a.k.a Native Americans), particularly the Ho Chunk Nation. She was an herbalist. She liked to garden and planted many flower beds. She was known as the hat lady and especially adored wearing a bright red hat. She appreciated antiques and flea markets with her son, Wayne. Elvera liked doing crossword puzzles and would finish them! She found joy in watching Netflix, specifically Virgin River.

Elvera is survived by her children: Gary (Tamara) Kluck, Debra (Mark) Oksiuta, Barbara Maria Kluck, Karen (Mark) Mathison, Kevin (Angela) Kluck, Brian Kluck; and son-in-law Bill Chesbrough, husband of Patricia. Her 18 grandchildren: Autumn (Daniel) Terrazas, Cole Clark, Kristin Kluck, Katie (Joe) Olson, Rachel Olson, Andrea (Craig) DeCleene, Tammy (Mike) Gorski, Brenda (Greg) Iczkowski, Patty (Nate) Check, Juliana Kluck, Jacob Kluck, Shalie Chakarun, Justin (Kayte) Chesbrough, Aubrey (Austin) Baker, Alice Pierce, Jodie Pierce, Aron Pierce and Mary Pierce. Her 13 great-grandchildren: Bryce DeCleene, Braylon DeCleene, Luke Gorski, Olivia Gorski, Alexandra Iczkowski, Tristan Iczkowski, Dominic Check, Isaac Check, Owen Chesbrough, Paisley Jane Chesbrough, Amadeus Baker, Cruz Terrazas, and Theodore Olson. Additionally, her two great-great grandchildren: Alexander and Grayson Baker. As well as nieces and nephews.

Elvera is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chester; son, Wayne; and daughter Patricia Chesbrough; brothers, Peter (Helen) Muto, Jordan (Bing) Muto, and Jerry (Arlene) Muto; sisters, Yolanda (John) Schulfer and Nancy (Jim) Thompson.

A memorial service and celebration of Elvera’s life will be held later in the summer.

Elvera, loved and lived artfully.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Thomas W. Binder

Thomas W. “Tom” Binder, Marshfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 6, 2023, at the Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center.

Tom was born on June 1, 1952, in Marshfield, to Frank and Faustine (Schmitt) Binder and was a graduate of Marshfield Senior High School. On October 20, 1973, he married Patricia “Pat” Bohman at St. Michael’s Church in Hewitt. Tom was self-employed in the equine field. He enjoyed the traveling involved with the horse business and developed many far-reaching friendships through his journeys. He enjoyed animals, especially his grandpuppies. Tom was committed to his community. He previously served as the county supervisor and participated on the township board for the Town of Lincoln.

He is survived by his wife, Pat, Marshfield and son Chris (Sally) Binder, Marshfield. He is further survived by his siblings, Frank C. (Lucille) Binder of Westport, MA, Michael Binder of Wausau, Jane Binder, Steven (Susan) Binder, Julie Binder, all of Marshfield, Jenifer Binder of Amherst Junction and many nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Faustine, his sister Sandy and his brother Carl.

To honor Tom’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. The family will hold a celebration of life Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Hewitt Village Hall.

The family wants to thank all the staff at Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center for their kind and attentive care provided to Tom and the family.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Marcia V. Tellock

Marcia V. Tellock, 95, died on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Rennes Health and Rehabilitation Center, Weston under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Marcia was born on May 1, 1928 in Oshkosh, the daughter of Henry and Evelyn “Vi” (Wallschlager) Behm.

She was baptized on June 9, 1928 in Omro and was confirmed on April 6, 1941 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Birnamwood.

Marcia was a graduate of the Birnamwood School, Langlade County Normal School and the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point.

She married Edward Tellock on October 28, 1950 at Trinity Lutheran, Birnamwood. The couple later divorced.

Marcia taught 5th graders at the Bowler School one year before she married. After being a stay-at-home mother of 3 children, she returned again to the teaching field. This time she taught 3rd and 4th graders in the Eland and Wittenberg school for 25 years.

During her years of teaching, many summer field trips around our state of Wisconsin were planned. The trips were held for one to three days and were planned and carried out with the help of her student’s parents.

Traveling wasn’t something Marcia did only with her students and children. She enjoyed seeing areas of 47 out of our 50 states and 14 foreign countries. Many adventures of travel were shared with her students in the classroom as well as her home.

Marcia was also active in her church: as a Vacation Bible School and Sunday School Teacher, Youth Leader, and Superintendent. She also was president of the Women’s Group of St. John’s Church and Redeemer Church.

Marcia was a 4-H project and General Leader of the Happy workers Club, and later Drama Leader of the SunnySide 4-H Club. She had the honor of being a chaperone for two years instead of the regular one year for the youth at the State 4-H Congress, held at the University of Wisconsin in June of 1981 and 1982. Kevin Hermening as a shy young man, who was one of the youngest held hostage, was one of the speakers she saw and heard speak.

Marcia and her 4th graders were able to attend ‘a day in a one room school’ at the Red School House in Marathon Park every year until she retired. After her retirement, Marcia enjoyed being one of the ‘teachers’ at the Red School House. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, SCARTA and AARP.

Marcia is survived by her three children; Maxine (John) Strange, Duluth, MN, Eugene (Cheryl) Tellock, Wittenberg, and Donald (Misty) Tellock, Virginia Beach, VA; six grandchildren, Amber Strange, Katie (Nick Gamble) Strange, Nic Tellock, Becky (Tim) Heuerman, Heather (Dustin) Schmudlach, and Andrew (Rosemary Hunus) Pingel; eight great-grandchildren, and nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her former huband, Edward, and one brother Eugene and his wife, Jackie Behm.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Barry Levine will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery, Birnamwood. Visitation will be on Friday, from 4 PM to 7 PM at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Visitation will continue on Saturday, from 9:30 AM until the time of service at the church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Rennes Health and Rehab and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, for their wonderful care given to Marcia over the years. They would also like to thank family and friends for the visits, thoughts and prayers.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Rodney J. Zeinert

Rodney J. Zeinert, 72 of Bowler died on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston with his family by his side.

Rod was a patient husband and dad, proud grandpa and loyal brother. He was an exceptional athlete and golfer, master chicken griller and gardener, and expert card and game player. He loved doing all this with his kids and grandkids.

Rod was born on December 23, 1950, the son of Harold and Agnes (Bernarde) Zeinert.

Rod graduated from Bowler High School in 1969 and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, graduating in 1973.

On February 13, 1971, Rod was united in marriage to Pat Sengstock at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bowler.

Rod was employed at Marathon Electric before retiring in 2013. He made a 80 mile road trip to work everyday for 40 years.

He was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran in Bowler, holding many church offices and currently serving as President.

Rod was active in sports and was pitcher and shortstop for the Almon Baseball team and was quarterback of the first Bowler Panther football team. He especially enjoyed golfing and had two holes in one at Maple Hills in Wittenberg.

Rod is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pat; two children, Scott (David Rainville) Zeinert and Lesley (Josh) Hermann; two grandchildren, Jack Rodney and Bennett Ralph; a brother, Darwin (Betty) Zeinert; special family friend, Dianne Long; siblings-in-law, Pat, Donna, Patti, Dennis Trinko, Yvonne (Gene) Matz, LouAnn Herzberg and Marlese (Dave) Lindsay and many other relatives and friends.

Rod was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, DeLloyd, Julaine Olson, Jerald, Larry, Sharon Trinko and Ricky; in-laws, Lori, Gooby Olson, Bonnie, Bob Herzberg and Jay Boldig.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bowler. Rev. Mark Hesse will preside. Burial will be in St. Paul Riverside Cemetery, town of Almon. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Rather than giving flowers, please remember Rod by donating to the charity of your choice, St. Paul, or the Bowler Alumni Scholarship Association.

Irene Ferren

Irene Ferren, 68, passed away peacefully at Cranberry Court in Wisconsin Rapids on May 3, 2023 after a long battle with kidney failure. She was born to Winfred and Diane (Claire) Homburg on July 21, 1954. Irene is survived by her three sons, Billy Haskins, David (Trisha) Haskins, John (Catina) Haskins, and Larry Ferren; brother Terry (Haven) Homburg of Bremerton, WA; sister Connie; 11 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Catina Haskins, and brother John Homburg.

She enjoyed playing Bingo and going to carnivals. Irene gave the staff at Cranberry Court a hard time, but they fell in love with her.

Irene fulfilled three important achievements for humans. They are: 1. Live 2. To love someone, and 3. To be loved. She accomplished all three. Now may Irene rest in peace. We will join her soon enough.

The Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS.

James M. Alcoba

James (Jim) Marvin Alcoba, age 77, of Mosinee, WI passed away peacefully with family on May 3, 2023 at Mount View Care Center Wausau, WI. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather he will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Jim was born on June 25, 1945 in Evanston, IL. After graduating from Evanston Township High School he started his career as an auto mechanic. He met the love of his life Marilyn Jean Szczepaniak at Oak Street Beach, Evanston, IL. They married May 29, 1965 and had two children. In 1981 they moved their family to Halder, WI to live their life long dream of living on a hobby farm. Jim had a successful career as a Millwright and liked to tinker with old Dodge trucks. He and Marilyn enjoyed an annual extended trip to Florida. They eventually relocated to Largo, FL in 2010. Jim loved the Florida sun, walking their dog Cooper and walks on the beach with Marilyn until her passing in 2016.

Jim is survived by his children: Jennifer (Daniel) Schreiber of Abbotsford, WI, James Brian (Sue Zimmerman) Alcoba of Mosinee, WI; grandchildren: Samantha (Ryan) VanderLeest, Stephanie (Thomas) Grawey, Paige (Jacob) Faber, Riley (Shaylynn Rowe) Alcoba; great-grandchildren: Les and Eleanor VanderLeest, Cash Faber.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard (Dick) and Marge Clemmensen, along with his wife of 51 years, Marilyn.

The family plans to have a personal gathering in celebration of his life at a later date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Like this: Like Loading...