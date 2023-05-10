For Wausau Pilot & Review

DEFOREST – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team played three games in DeForest on Saturday, losing to DeForest 8-4, Cedarburg 6-5 and Sun Prairie 5-4. The losses dropped the Wolfpack’s season record to 2-8.

The Wolfpack was paced by senior midfielder Lily Sann, who had six goals, with a pair in each contest. Attackers Brooke Schaefer and Mia Otten each added three goals, while Emma Ringle added a score for the team. Senior goalie Amelia Speichinger had 15 saves in three games.

The team will travel to Bay Port for a conference game Wednedsay. The team participates in the Bay Valley Conference, which stretches the state from Hudson to Bay Port.

For game updates, photos and more, follow the team on Facebook at CWWolfpackgirlsLAX.

The team is supported at the Pack Leader level by Advantage Group, Dr. Thiel with the Bone and Joint Clinic, Surgical Associates, Turf MDs and WW Self Storage, at the Howler level by Kwik Trip, PC Portal, Wausau Oral Surgery and Wisconsin River Partners, and at the Lone Wolf level by Orthopaedic Associates of Wausau, Polito’s Pizza and WoodTrust Bank.

