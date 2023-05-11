Wausau Pilot & Review

Two people died Wednesday in a head-on collision in Lincoln County, according to a news release.

Police say alcohol was a likely factor in the crash, which was reported at about 8:30 p.m. May 10 in the town of Russell. The crash happened in the area of Hwy. 17 and County Road CCC. Traffic was detoured for more than six hours diverting drivers from the scene.

Lincoln County officials say a preliminary investigation suggests one driver crossed the center line, striking the other vehicle head on. The drivers of both vehicles died from crash-related injuries and no other passengers were involved.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, which was assisted by the Merrill Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Merrill Fire and Ambulance and the town of Russell Fire Department.

No names have been released.