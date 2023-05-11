This week’s featured cocktail is a scrumptious blend of sweet and sour, with just the right amount of kick. Tropical Apple Punch is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Tropical Apple Punch

1 1/2 oz. 360 Apple

1/2 oz. Malibu

2 oz. Pineapple Juice

Apple slice, for garnish

To create this drink, mix the liquid ingredients using a shaker, pour into an ice-filled martini glass, garnish with a slice of apple and serve. Sit back and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.