For Wausau Pilot & Review

BAY PORT – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team fell to Bay Valley Conference rival Bay Port 6-5 on Wednesday night.

The Wolfpack held a 4-2 halftime lead against the Pirates, but gave up the final go-ahead score with less than three minutes remaining in the game.

Wolfpack scoring was led by junior attacker Brooke Schaefer with a pair of goals. Seniors Mia Otten and Lily Sann, along with sophomore Gabi Heuser, added goals for the team. Otten added two assists and freshman Maria Imhoff added another.

Imhoff and Otten connected on a score to tie the game at 5-5 with just over three minutes remaining in the game. Bay Port immediately came back with a quick go-ahead score of its own after winning the face-off.

Wausau will travel to Wisconsin Dells for three nonconference games on Saturday. The first game against Janesville will be played at 9 a.m., followed by contests with Oconomowoc at 12:45 p.m. and Wauwatosa at 3:15 p.m. The team now has a 2-9 record (2-3 in conference) and participates in the Bay Valley Conference, which stretches the state from Hudson to Bay Port.

For game updates, photos and more, follow the team on Facebook at CWWolfpackgirlsLAX.

