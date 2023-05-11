Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor's note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Kaylee C. Slozes, 30, of Mosinee. May 9, 2023: Bail jumping, operating while revoked Lorinda Perry, 42, of Wausau. May 4, 2023: Theft by credit card Kyle Pedersen, 18, of Wausau. May 5, 2023: Forgery, theft Alyssa Slocum, 26, of Wausau. May 11, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft Diamond Haywood-Ashford, 28, of Wausau. May 5, 2023: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer Calib Steinbach, 27, of Wausau. May 8, 2023: Stalking, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping Tanner Kroening, 24, of Medford. May 8, 2023: Possession of narcotic drugs, third-offense OWI Alan Hamilton, 34, of Rothschild. May 9, 2023: Bail jumping possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs Khin Thin, 31, of Eau Claire. May 8, 2023: FIfth-offense OWI, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, resisting or obstructing an officer Thomas Weis, 48, of Colby. May 8, 2023: Fourth-offense OWI, ignition interlock device tampering or failure to install, operating while revoked Wyatt Gates, 22, of Kronenwetter. May 9, 2023: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering fentanyl, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping Gib MN. Wille, 17, of Eland. May 8, 2023: Attempted burglary, burglary criminal damage to property, drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of burglarious tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC Jermal Hill, 49, of Wausau. May 9, 2023: Fleeing an officer, driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping Andrea Miller, 35, of Wausau. May 9, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft. May 5, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, bail jumping, possession of THC Dustin Gottschalk, 29, of Kronenwetter. May 11, 2023; Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping Jason Jamroz, 37, of Wausau. May 10, 2023: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct Julian Galvan, 29, of Wausau. May 10, 2023: Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia Bryan Aldrich, 24, of Rothschild. Initial appearance May 10, 2023: Child enticement by giving or selling drugs, contribute to the delinquency of a child, disorderly conduct Teena Piotrowski, 36, of Bowler. May 10, 2023: Drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of drug paraphernalia Dennis Clark, 55. May 10, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia

