Wausau Police on Friday, with the assistance of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 39-year-old Wausau resident Jason N. Hopinka for Recklessly Endangering Safety and Substantial Battery after investigating a stabbing at a residence on Wausau’s west side.

On May 12, 2023, at 4:05 AM, Wausau Police were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of S 4th Avenue. A caller phoned 911 and reported a stabbing had occurred in the home. Inside the home, officers located evidence of a stabbing, however, the victim and suspect were no longer on scene. At about 7:17 AM, a 40-year-old male presented at an area hospital with injury consistent with a stabbing. Officers identified the male as the victim in the 4th Avenue incident. The victim was treated for his injuries and has since been released.

At about 1:50 PM, officers with the Wausau Police Department and deputies with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Jason Hopinka in connection with the stabbing. Hopinka was found in a marshy area near Sandal Lane in the Town of Ringle.

As a result of the investigation, Hopinka was arrested and transported to the Marathon County Jail. The following charges will be recommended to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office:

1. Recklessly Endangering Safety

2. Substantial Battery

Hopinka is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday, May 15th at 2:00 PM in Marathon County Circuit Court. Additional details can be found in the criminal complaint.

