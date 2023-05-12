Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Newman Catholic baseball team picked up its first Marawood Conference South Division victory of the season with a 6-4 win over Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in the second half of a doubleheader Thursday at Witter Field.

Assumption won the opener 6-3, also earning its first Marawood South victory.

Walker Livernash struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings to earn the win, and Ron Bord struck out all four batters he retired to pick up the save for the Royals (3-10, 1-9 Marawood South).

Jackson Varline and Evan Groene each had a hit and an RBI for Newman Catholic.

In Game 2, Tyler Ackermann had a single, a double and drove in five runs for Newman (2-9, 1-7 Marawood South). He also picked up the pitching win, allowing one run and just one hit in three innings of work.

Varline had two more hits, and Jackson Pfender and Lucas Pfiffner each scored twice for the Cardinals.

Newman Catholic will wrap up its Marawood South schedule with a doubleheader at Stratford on Tuesday starting at 3:30 p.m.

Game 1

Royals 6, Cardinals 3

Newman Catholic 000 120 0 – 3 6 4

Assumption 320 010 x – 6 6 1

WP: Walker Livernash. LP: Carson Rice. SV: Ron Bord.

SO: Rice (4 1/3 inn.) 3, Lucas Pfiffner (1 2/3 inn.) 1; Livernash (5 2/3 inn.) 7, Bord (1 1/3 inn.) 4. BB: Rice 5, Pfiffner 0; Livernash 4, Bord 0.

Top hitters: NC, Jackson Varline 1×4, 2B, RBI; Evan Groene 1×3, RBI. A, Nick Leberg 2B, 2 runs; Bord 2×2, 2 RBI; Ryan Shaw 2B, RBI.

Game 2

Cardinals 6, Royals 4

Assumption 001 012 0 – 4 1 1

Newman Catholic 030 300 x – 6 6 2

WP: Tyler Ackermann. LP: Bord.

SO: Bord (3 inn.) 4, Chase Leberg (3 inn.) 4; Ackermann (3 inn.) 3, Pfiffner (1/3 inn.) 0, Jackson Pfender (1 1/3 inn.) 1, James Bates (2 1/3 inn.) 4. BB: Bord 4, C. Leberg 3; Ackermann 5, Pfiffner 2, Pfender 2, Bates 2.

Top hitters: A, Nolan Hartman 2 RBI; Livernash 1×3. NC, Ackermann 2×4, 2B, 5 RBI; Varline 2×3; Pfiffner 1×2, 2 runs; Pfender 1×2, 2 runs.

Records: Newman Catholic 2-9, 1-7 Marawood Conference South Division; Assumption 3-10, 1-9 Marawood Conference South Division.

Like this: Like Loading...