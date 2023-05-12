Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

John Lingford

John Lingford, 61, Wausau, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 27, 2023 after a brief struggle with complications due to lymphoma, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. We were completely unprepared for this loss and miss him greatly.

Born in Wisconsin Rapids, he was a graduate of Lincoln High School, class of 1980. While his early dreams were of being a rock star, he spent most of his life working in the grocery business. John worked in all aspects of grocery, spending many years as the produce manager for Quality Foods (Trigs) in Schofield. We are grateful he was able to retire early, and enjoy two good years.

John dreamt of living in the country, with a forest to walk in. When his son was young, he loved participating in scouting, and still enjoyed camping and hiking. He was an avid home cook, along with eating his favorite meal at Ku’s in Merrill.

John is survived by his son Cooper, mother Phyllis, his sisters Linda and Kathleen, and his ex-wife Deb. He was predeceased by his father and grandparents.

A celebration of life dinner for family will be held later this month. Further plans for friends and co-workers will be announced at a later time.

Loretta Schmidt

Loretta Schmidt, 82, died on Thursday, May 4th at her home.

She was born April 2,1941 in Yarmouth Iowa to the late Lewis Merle and Mary (Boggs) Boling.

Loretta was married to Clarence W Schmidt Jr. and they share a daughter. After divorcing, Loretta met Leo Benaszeski and spent the rest of their years together dancing, traveling, and enjoying life together until his death in May 2019.

Loretta went to Yarmouth High School and graduated with a BS in Accounting from Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, MO. She began her career at Sears and the School Corporation in Burlington IA. She then moved to Terre Haute IN and worked for Indiana State University. She later moved to the Wausau area and worked for Moore Business Forms and Jarp Industries as Accounting Manager where she retired from in 2006. She was involved with the Wausau Elks Lodge #248, Metro Club, First Methodist Church, and WCC.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Donald Boling.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn (Richard) Wakeling of Plainfield Indiana. Her sister, Doris (Richard) Balzer of Silvis IL, Sister in Law Jo Boling of Oregon City, OR., She is further survived by Leo’s sons Steve (Mary Alice) Benaszeski and Mike (Lisa) Benaszeski, and their children Alanna (James) Ambrosius, Alex Benaszeski, Justin (Anastasia) Benaszeski, and Casey Benaszeski.

Visitation will be held at Brainard Funeral Home Weston Chapel from 1:00 p.m. -2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19th, 2023. A service will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park at 3:00 pm with a Lodge of Sorrow performed by Wausau Elks Lodge #248.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Elks Lodge #248.

Edward E. Friend

Edward (Ed) E. Friend, 56, of Weston, WI, passed away on May 7, 2023, surrounded in love and comfort by his family. He was born on March 21, 1967 in Wichita, KS, the son of his late parents, Robert and Gail Friend.

Ed grew up in Clearwater, KS, as the seventh of eight children in the family. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, doing anything that involved exploring and spending time in the outdoors. Ed graduated from Clearwater High School in 1985. He worked at the Boeing plant in Wichita, KS, for several years and then moved to Colorado Springs, CO in 1996. There he met his soon-to-be wife of 23 years, Jennifer Friend (Scrivner), and was married September 11, 1999 at an outdoor ceremony in beautiful Manitou Springs, CO. Ed and Jennifer moved the family to Wisconsin in 2002.

Ed had several different careers during the past 21 years, but one he loved the most was his ten years of service with the South Area Fire and Emergency Response District in Weston and Rib Mountain. He loved serving the community and having the unique honor of helping those in need for a career. A firefighter/EMS family is special and they always had his back.

Anyone who knew him, knew how immensely proud he was of his children, Zachary Friend and Lindsey Friend. All conversations circled back to the interesting things Zach was currently up to and Lindsey’s impressive achievements. Ed was preceded in death by two wonderful brothers – John Friend and Kevin Friend. He is survived by his other siblings and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members who were very special to him.

Throughout his life, Ed enjoyed golfing, playing guitar, hunting, fishing, traveling, games, time with family and friends, and anything to do with the Kansas City Chiefs – you could always count on him to wear the Chief’s colors proudly at all times of the year. Ed was a kind soul who would not hesitate to give you the shirt off his back or anything else you might need, and he will be missed.

A Celebration of Ed’s life will be held at a later date.

Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Wichita Junior Golf Foundation to help promote youth development and leadership through learning to love the game of golf. The link is available through a Facebook Fundraiser or at https://www.wichitajuniorgolf.com/custom_pages/47830/donate

Marian M. Wadzinski

Marian M. Wadzinski, age 91, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Primrose Retirement Community.

Marian was born on February 2, 1932, in Merrill, the daughter of the late Theodore and Esther (nee Karow) Krueger. Marian married Victor Wadzinski on January 17, 1953, in Wausau. Together, Marian and Victor owned and operated multiple businesses.

Marian enjoyed playing cards of all kinds and was an expert in all things sheepshead. She spent many days outdoors tending to her flower and vegetable gardens as well as spending time at the cottage. She loved to read, create crafts, the annual Krueger Family Camping Reunion and time spent with her family and special friend Ray Koss, who preceded her in death.

Marian was a loving mother to seven children, Elaine (Nick) Bertino of Wausau, Caryl McDonald of Oklahoma, Ronald (Marsha) Wadzinski of Tomahawk, Jayne (Mike) Stencil of Wausau, Ann (fiancé John Rath) Konopacky of Arbor Vitae, Donna Kutil of Wausau and Nancy McKenzie of Phoenix, AZ. She is further survived by 15 grandchildren, Brandy, Susan, Nicholas, Christopher, Jesse, Adrienne, Morgan, Angel, April, Amanda, Victoria, Davis, Danielle, Thomas, and Geoffrey; 12 great grandchildren and her siblings Lois (Armin) Barth, Joanne (LeRoy) Rahn, Armand (Cheri) Krueger and Sharon (Tom) Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband Victor, son-in-law Thomas Konopacky, brother Eugene Krueger and nephew Kent Krueger

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at Restlawn on Saturday.

Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com

The family would like to thank the staff at Primrose Retirement Community for their love and care throughout Marian’s time at Primrose.

Clarence I. Bemis

Clarence “Doc” I. Bemis, 85, of Weston, passed away at Rennes Health and Rehab, Weston, WI on May 8, 2023.

Clarence was born on September 24, 1937 in Sheboygan to Dr. Milford and Tanni (Carman) Bemis. After graduating high school Clarence joined the US Navy where he was stationed at Padre Island. After his return from the military, he worked at Mercury Marine as a Layout Tech for 43 years until his retirement. On July 15, 1983 he married Diane M. Hiber in Port Washington, WI and she survives.

Doc enjoyed hunting, sail boating, bowling and the Milwaukee Brewers. He traveled 47 states on his motorcycle, 23 with his wife.

Survivors include his wife; Diane of Wisconsin, Children; Catherine Mason of Virginia, Todd (Cynthia) Scheftgen of Wisconsin and Lori (Randall) Klopp of Ohio. Grandchildren; Nichole, Andrew, and Eric Scheftgen of Wisconsin, Katie, Magen, and Jacob (Rebecca) Klopp of Ohio, Great-Grandchild; Gabriella Scheftgen of Wisconsin, Sister; Margie (David) Lyford of Wisconsin. Also survived by Nieces, Nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Clarence is preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.

Per Clarences’ wishes, cremation rites will accord and burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in rural Plymouth, Wisconsin. No services will be held.

Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Miss Me, But Let Me Go

I have come to the end of the road

And the sun has set for me,

I want no rites in a gloom-filled room,

Why cry for a soul set free!

Miss me a little – but not for long

And not with your head bowed low.

Remember the love that we once shared,

Miss me, but let me go.

For this journey that we all must take

And each must go alone;

It’s all a part of the Master’s plan

A step on the road to home.

When you are lonely and sick at heart

Go to the friends we know,

And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds.

Miss me, but let me go.

Allen J. Freund

Allen John Freund, 87, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 4, 2023 surrounded by his wife and children at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born May 8, 1935 in Spring Grove, Illinois. Allen was the son of the late Edwin and Vera (Pepping) Freund. On August 3, 1957 he married Anita Swanson in Crystal Lake, Illinois. She survives.

Allen made a career as a tool and die maker and started his own business, Maine Tool and Machine, after moving to Wisconsin in 1969. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, outdoor activities, and traveling with his wife Anita after they retired. In retirement, they spent winters in Texas and summers at their cottage in northern Wisconsin. Allen proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1954 – 1956.

Survivors include his loving wife, Anita Freund, Wausau; children, Steve (Kimberly) Freund, Wausau, Barb (Barry) Milbauer, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Bill (Beth) Freund, Wausau, and Patty (Paul) David, Weston; grandchildren, Lyndsey, Felicia, Michael, Kirstin, Nick, Alyssa, Jack, Kate, Matthew, and Payton, great grandchildren, Everleigh, Parker, Lakyn, and Henry; and siblings, Eunice Lockwood and Karen Freund.

Besides his parents Allen was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Freund; sister, Mary Lou Dvorak; and grandson, Thomas David.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Craig A. Knudsen

Craig A. Knudsen, 65, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his home.

He was born May 14, 1957, in Audubon, Iowa, son of the late Warren and Betty (Johnson) Knudsen. On October 25, 1985, he married Debra Zietlow at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Wausau.

Above all else, Craig loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling and watching NASCAR. Craig was an active member of the Rib Mountain Lions Club as well as an avid snowmobiler and member of the Trail Mates where he helped with many of their events including the grass drags.

Survivors include his wife, Debra Knudsen; sons, Ryan Knudsen and Michael (Sara) Knudsen; granddaughter, Ava Knudsen; siblings, Rosalie Wiand, Wanda (George) Eitland, Larry (Donna) Knudsen, Curtis (Sandra) Knudsen and Paul (Tami) Knudsen; mother-in-law, Darlene Zietlow; sisters-in-law, Diane Knudsen and Pam (Hugh) Gresens; many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Knudsen and father-in-law, Donald Zietlow.

Memorial services will be 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Rev. Leslie O’Callaghan will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home.

Steven D. Christensen

Steven D. Christensen, 65, formerly of Racine, died unexpectedly May 5, 2023, while living in Schofield. He was born June 25, 1957, in Racine, the son of David and Nancy Christensen. He enjoyed working on cars and building things. Steven made a career in manufacturing and enjoyed traveling the country. Steven will be remembered for riding his motorcycles, his love for nature, playing Yahtzee, drinking Diet Mountain Dew, and his sense of humor. It was always his dream for his spirit to soar like a Bald Eagle and be free.

Steven had worked at Norlen Incorporated for the last twelve years and had developed many valuable friendships in the area. His love for manufacturing made him second guess retiring at age 65. After retirement, he wanted to return to where he was born and raised to be closer to family.

Survivors include his two children, Joshua Christensen and Tonya (Michael) Villwock, both of Racine, his two granddaughters Edyn and Brynn Villwock, and his siblings Joseph (Candi) Carrion, Thomas Christensen, DeAnna Stich, Candace Lopez, and Cheryl Christensen.

Steven is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, nephews David Stich and Shannon Lloyd, and his uncles Gordon Granger and Kenny Granger.

As per Steven’s request, he was given a simple cremation, and a memorial service will be held amongst family at a later time.

He will always be in our hearts and never forgotten.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences can be made to MWCS.WS

Like this: Like Loading...