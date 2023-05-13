Wausau Pilot & Review

RHINELANDER – Eight of the nine Wausau East batters in its lineup had at least one hit and all nine drove in one run or more as the Lumberjacks outlasted Rhinelander 25-10 in a wild nonconference softball game Friday at Rhinelander High School.

East scored multiple runs in all five of its at-bats, putting the game away due to the 10-run rule after a 10-run fifth inning.

Savannah Spees ahd three hits and four RBI, Bailey Berndt also drove in four, and Tristan Young and Claire Coushman each had three RBI for the Lumberjacks, who are now 7-10 this season.

Wausau East plays a nonconference game at Stratford on Monday before finishing its Wisconsin Valley Conference season at Stevens Point on Tuesday.

Lumberjacks 25, Hodags 10

Wausau East 254 4(10) – 25 16 8

Rhinelander 216 01 – 10 8 9

WP: Tristan Young. LP: Laney Haenel.

SO: Savannah Spees (2 2/3 inn.) 1, Young (2 1/3 inn.) 1; Haenel (4 2/3 inn.) 2, No. 34 (no name provided) (1/3 inn.) 0. BB: Spees 1, Young 2; Haenel 5, No. 34 2.

Top hitters: WE, Young 2×5, 3B, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Spees 3×5, 3B, 4 runs, 4 RBI; Claire Coushman 2B, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Bailey Berndt 2×4, 3B, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Graysen Burger 2×4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Olivia Thome 1×4, 3 runs, RBI; Maggie Nelson 2×3, 2B, 3 runs, RBI; Hanna Smurda 3×5, 2B, 3 runs, RBI. R, Abigale Johnson 2×4; Maddi Roeser 2 runs; Lily Treder 2 runs; Lucy Lindner 2 RBI; Willow Mutter 2B, 2 runs.

Records: Wausau East 7-10; Rhinelander 9-13.

Like this: Like Loading...