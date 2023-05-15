Wausau Pilot & Review

An Antigo woman is accused of defrauding her employer by falsifying her time card, writing unauthorized checks to herself and misusing the company’s credit card.

Jessica M. Schedlbauer, 40, was charged May 4 with theft in a business setting and theft by false representation, both felonies. Police say the alleged thefts went on for several years before they were detected.

The total loss is estimated at about $83,500, court records state.

The owner of a septic service business notified police after an employee reported not receiving her paycheck in November. That led to the discovery of checks made out to a different employee, identified as Schedlbauer.

According to the criminal complaint, Schedlbauer was a part-time employee but some checks indicated she worked 40 hours with additional overtime pay added. There were check stubs that showed Schedlbauer had written checks to herself, double paying herself and removing some stubs altogether, police said.

An accountant went through the books and discovered unauthorized checks allegedly written to Schedlbauer from 2019 to 2022. Additionally, the accountant discovered charges on the company credit card allegedly used for personal purchases, the complaint states.

Schedlbauer, who has denied the accusations, will be summoned into court May 17 for an initial appearance. She is not currently in custody.

