(WAUSAU)-The Wausau Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution awarded their Good Citizen Scholarship to Madison Bloch on Thursday May 4, 2023.

Madison is from Abbotsford High School, holds a 4.0 GPA, takes classes at NTC, is involved in numerous activities in school and in the community.

The Good Citizen award recognizes area high school seniors who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities.

These students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.

