Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Tom McDonell

Tom McDonell, of Wausau, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, after suffering with severe dementia for several years. He resided at Our House Memory Care Unit in Wausau.

Tom was born on August 8, 1945. He graduated from Marinette High School in 1963 and later graduated from Carthage College with a degree in Marketing in 1968. He married Mary Rose in 1971. For over 25 years, Tom held positions with Wausau Insurance / Liberty Mutual Group. He received his CLU.

Over his entire life, Tom was an active member of his church communities, dedicating time and efforts to organizational leadership and governance. Tom was a proud, active member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wausau, where he served on the church counsel, sang in the choir, stewardship community, and was a proud member of the Immanuel “Bad Movie Group”. Tom was active in the Wausau Kiwanis Golden K.

Tom is survived by his wife, Mary McDonell of Wausau; son Jonathan McDonell (Victoria Gasser) of Los Angeles; two grandchildren Jakob and Jaydon McDonell (their mother Dana); brother Jeff (Cheryl) McDonell of Kenosha; and nephews Kevin and Matt. He is preceded in death by his parents; stepbrother Mel Sandquist; and stepsister LaVern Jelinski.

Mary and Jonathan would like to thank the staff of Our House and St Croix Hospice for their care and compassion.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 11:00 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 Adams Street, Wausau with visitation beginning at 10:00 am until the time of services. Pastor Maggie Westaby will officiate.

