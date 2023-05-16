A planning tool for summer road trips across Wisconsin is now available in print and online: the Official Wisconsin State Highway Map.

“The Wisconsin State Highway Map isn’t just a critical resource to help folks get from point A to point B, but to inspire them to explore all the great things Wisconsin has to offer along the way,” said Gov. Tony Evers in a news release. “With updated changes to state and local roadways, we encourage everyone to pick up a new map and drive and explore safely.”

The 2023 map reflects numerous changes since the map was last printed in 2019. Some of the updates include:

Populations based on 2020 census data in the cities and villages index, as well as the front and back map figures.

Amtrak Service inset map was updated with the latest service data.

Villages incorporated since 2019 were added.

Wisconsin’s six Welcome Centers were added.

Printed copies of the map can be picked up free at many locations, including Wisconsin rest areas, Welcome Centers and Travel Information Centers.

Single copies of the map are available by calling Travel Wisconsin at 1-800-432-8747 or ordering online from TravelWisconsin.com. Click here to view Wonders of Wisconsin.

Information for ordering multiple copies or laminated copies of the highway map is available at wisconsindot.gov/hwymap.

Like this: Like Loading...