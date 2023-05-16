RIB MOUNTAIN – Impact100 Greater Wausau awarded its third annual $100,000 Impact Grant during its annual awards celebration May 15 at Sundance Chalet in Rib Mountain.

United Way of Marathon County was awarded $100,000 for its Mobile Closet, which will expand the existing Community Closets by transporting clothing to various locations throughout the county.

“The Mobile Closet will serve the target population where they already spend time: rural schools, human service agencies, workplaces and neighborhoods with high ALICE (asset limited, income constrained, employed) populations,” said Jeff Sargent, executive director of the United Way of Marathon County, in a news release.

United Way of Marathon County was chosen from three finalists by membership majority vote. The other two finalists, Friends of Rib Mountain State Park and Learn Build Fly, will each receive a $16,500 Merit Grant. The grants are made possible by the 133 women who each donated at least $1,100 to Impact100 Greater Wausau this year.

For more information about Impact100 Greater Wausau, visit greaterwausau.impact100council.org.

Like this: Like Loading...