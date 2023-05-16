Wausau Pilot & Review



WAUSAU – Conner Krach earned medalist honors with a 78 and helped Wausau Newman Catholic clinch the Marawood Conference championship at the fourth and final leg of the conference tournament series Monday at Wausau Country Club.

Isaac Seidel added a 90, Sam Nelson shot a 92, Mason Prey had a 97 and Owen Reeves had a 99 for the Cardinals, who finished with a score of 357 to win the fourth leg by nine shots over Marathon. Prentice was third with a 395 and Wisconsin Rapids Assumption fourth with a 438.

Krach won the overall individual conference title with a combined score of 301 in the four meets and was joined on the all-Marawood Conference first team by Alex Pawlowicz of Marathon (347), Eliah Harding of Prentice (347) and Seidel (349).

Dylan Dodson of Marathon (353), Prey (368), Evan Lord of Prentice (370) and Nelson (371) were second-team all-conference honorees.

Newman won the overall team title with a combined score of 1,389, with Marathon a distant second at 1,486.

Newman Catholic will participate in the WIAA Division 3 regional at Pine Valley Golf Course in Marathon on Tuesday, May 23.

