WAUSAU – Six butterfly benches, three coneflowers and other metal botanical sculptures created by high school students will be placed in Sara’s Storybook Garden at Monk Botanical Gardens on May 23.

The public is invited to join a presentation of the installations at 11 a.m. at

Monk Botanical Gardens, 1800 N. First Ave.

These sculptures are the result of a partnership with Northcentral

Technical College Alternative High School. Students designed, welded and painted these whimsical metal pieces.

Sara’s Storybook Garden is under development and honors the memory of Sara Quirt-Sann, a local attorney who lost her life in 2017 during a domestic violence tragedy.

One of the latest features underway in Sara’s Storybook Garden is a hobbit house, to be enjoyed by children of all ages. It will be completed this summer.

The husband of Dianne Look, another community member who died in the 2017 domestic violence incident, donated a book written by his late wife to Sprouts Garden Preschool, a nature-based preschool serving 3- to 5-year olds at Monk Botanical Gardens. The book is titled “Memory Garden: Bebe the Tiny Beast” and was published by D.C. Everest Senior High School.

