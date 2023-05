Wausau Pilot & Review

MENOMONIE – Davis Winter and Aiden Dykstra combined on a three-hit shutout as the Wausau East baseball team blanked Menomonie 6-0 in a nonconference game Monday at Wakanda Park.

Winter struck out six in five innings and allowed two hits, and Dykstra finished up giving up just one hit in two innings for the Lumberjacks (6-8).

Caden Werth and R.J. Stroming each had two hits, and Ryan Jaeger drove in two runs in the victory for East.

Wausau East plays at Marshfield on Tuesday.

Like this: Like Loading...