Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Wausau East clinched the overall team title after winning at the sixth leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament on Monday at Stevens Point Country Club.

Wausau East’s Sawyer Krambs and Stevens Point’s Hayden Ackerlund tied for medalist honors with 77s, one shot ahead of East’s Cooper Bjerke, the overall individual leader, as East finished with a score of 328, one shot ahead of Marshfield.

The win is Wausau East’s fifth-straight in the seven meet series and puts them six points ahead of Marshfield in the overall standings, clinching no worse than a tie for the WVC championship. The title is East’s first since 2009.

Bjerke is also in firm control of taking the overall individual conference title, which he can clinch with a 12th-place finish or higher in the final meet.

Wausau West finished fourth with a 355 and D.C. Everest was seventh with a 390.

Russell Harder took 11th place with an 83 and Jacob Sasman was part of a four-way tie for 14th with an 88 to lead West.

D.C. Everest’s top golfer was Jackson Bobinski, who finished 20th with a 90.

The seventh and final leg of the tournament will be Friday at RiverEdge Golf Course in Marshfield.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament

Meet No. 6, May 15, at Stevens Point Country Club

Team scores: 1. Wausau East 328; 2. Marshfield 329; 3. Stevens Point 336; 4. Wausau West 355; 5. Wisconsin Rapids 356; 6. Merrill 360; 7. D.C. Everest 390.

Individual scores: 1. Sawyer Krambs (WE) and Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 77; 3. Cooper Bjerke (WE) 78; 4. Kyle Berres (MAR) 79; 5. Carter Morrison (WR), Jacob Schmeltzer (MER) and Tyler Heiman (MAR) 80; 8. Grant Chandonais (SP) 81; 9. Ethan Schnitzler (MAR) and Arin Dettmering (MER) 82; 11. Russell Harder (WW) 83; 12. Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 85; 13. Nathan Earnest (SP) 87; 14. Keegan Fredrick (MAR), Jacob Sasman (WW), Zachary Frangiskakis (WE) and Maxx Oertel (MAR) 88; 18. Conner Jensen (WR) and Ryan Trucco (WW) 89; 20. Jackson Bobinski (DC) 90; 21. Jacob Kozelek (SP) 91; 22. Brody Trantow (WE) 92; 23. Zach Hinchcliffe (SP) and Sawyer Wilkens (WR) 93; 25. Bryce Bredl (WR) 94; 26. Drake Kuharske (WW) and Alex Fehl (WW) 95; 28. Ben Zoesch (DC) 96; 29. Zachary May (DC) 97; 30. Parker Klebenow (MER) and Jaylen Anderson (MER) 99; 32. Jax Pagel (WR) 100; 33. Chase Klebenow (MER) 101; 34. Jaxon Huber (DC) 107.

Overall Standings

Through Leg No. 6 of 7

Team: 1. Wausau East 39; 2. Marshfield 33; 3. Wisconsin Rapids 32; 4. Stevens Point 22.5; 5. Merrill 19; 6. Wausau West 16.5; 7. D.C. Everest 6.

Individual: 1. Cooper Bjerke (WE) 83; 2. Sawyer Krambs (WE) 71.5; 3. Kyle Berres (MAR) 70; 4. Carter Morrison (WR) 69.5; 5. Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 50; 6. Russell Harder (WW) and Arin Dettmering (MER) 49; 8. Nate Earnest (SP) 35; 9. Sawyer Wilkens (WR) and Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 25.5; 11. Ethan Schnitzler (MAR) 22; 12. Conner Jensen (WR) 21; 13. Zach Hinchcliffe (SP) 18; 14. Jax Pagel (WR), Tyler Heiman (MAR) and Jacob Schmeltzer (MER) 15.5; 17. Bryce Bredl (WR) and Keegan Fredrick (MAR) 12; 19. Brody Trantow (WE) 11.5; 20. Tanner Courtright (DC) and Jacob Sasman (WW) 11; 22. Parker Klebenow (MER) and Grant Chandonais (SP) 8; 24. Maxx Oertel (MAR) 5; 25. Alex Fehl (WW) 4; 26. Chase Jensen (WR) 3; 27. Jacob Kozelek (SP) and Zachary Frangiskakis (WE) 1.

Like this: Like Loading...