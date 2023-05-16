Wausau Pilot & Review

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran High School will see its final graduating class this year after making the decision to shut down, while remaining students and faculty will be seeking new placements.

In 2004, WVLHS opened the doors of its brand-new facility located at 601 Maple Ridge Road in Mosinee, with 13 students in grades 9-10 with the purpose of providing a Christian education to teenagers in the Wisconsin Valley area. Construction was made possible through a partnership of 12 founding association congregations and Boldt Construction.

Instruction expanded to include grade 11 and 12 and enrollment grew in the school’s early years with Niche reporting a recent total enrollment of 56 and U.S. News & World Report showing the school’s most recent enrollment report at 37.

But according to the school’s website, enrollment has plummeted, with just 19 students currently enrolled in grades 9 -12 this year. In 2022-2023, for members of a partner congregation the tuition was set at $6,581 per year, with tuition of $8,335 per year for students not affiliated with a partner. The school shows a staff of 12.

Efforts to reach school officials were not immediately successful on Tuesday.

