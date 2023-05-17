Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Zongshia Lo scored a goal in the final minute of play as D.C. Everest salvaged a 3-3 tie with Wausau West in a Wisconsin Valley Conference girls soccer game Tuesday night at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Ava Hopper scored in the opening minute for D.C. Everest, before Emily Lucht and Lexie White had goals for West to give the Warriors a 2-1 lead at halftime.

West pushed the lead to 3-1 on a goal by Emma Morehead, off an assist from Allison Raasch, in the 52nd minute.

Grace Sandquist had a goal five minutes later before Lo’s late shot found the back of the net to pull out the tie for the Evergreens.

Makenna Kampman had four saves in goal for D.C. Everest, while Grace Kallio had seven saves for Wausau West.

D.C. Everest is now 8-4-2 overall and 5-1-1 in the WVC. West moves to 5-4-1 and 4-2-1 in conference play.

West hosts Marshfield and D.C. Everest travels to Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday.

