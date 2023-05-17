Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Wausau East scored all six of its runs in the final four innings but couldn’t complete the comeback and were defeated by Marshfield 10-6 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Tuesday at Jack Hackman Field.

The Tigers scored three times in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed to improve to 9-9 overall and 5-4 in the WVC this spring.

Marshfield led 5-0 before the Lumberjacks (6-9, 2-6 WVC) began chipping away, scoring once in the fourth, twice in the fifth and adding another in the sixth. However, the Tigers responded with a five-run bottom of the sixth to put the game away.

Caden Werth and Jack Barthels each had three hits, with Werth driving in two runs for Wausau East.

The two teams will play again Thursday at Wausau East starting at 4:30 p.m.

Tigers 10, Lumberjacks 6

Wausau East 000 121 2 – 6 12 5

Marshfield 302 005 x – 10 10 0

WP: Braxton Kurth. LP: R.J. Stroming.

SO: Stroming (5 1/3 inn.) 5, Caden Werth (2/3 inn.) 1; Kurth 2. BB: Stroming 1, Werth 0; Kurth 0.

Top hitters: WE, Werth 3×4, 2B, 2 RBI; Jack Barthels 3×3. M, Chase Robinson 2×4, 2 runs, RBI; Ben Dietsche 2×3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Cole Halvorsen 3B, RBI; Adam Gilbertson 2×3, 2B, 2 RBI; Carson Matis 2×3, RBI.

Records: Wausau East 6-9, 2-6 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 9-9, 5-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

