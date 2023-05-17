Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Jerome Towle

Jerome “Jerry” Towle, age 97, of Schofield died on Thursday, May 14, 2023 at House of Dove, Marshfield.

Jerome was born on May 6, 1926 in Wausau to the late Clarence and Irma (Volkman) Towle. He married Sandy Dunst on December 28, 1982.

Jerome is survived by his wife Sandy; daughters Judy Cunanan and Jay Fincuter; sons Brian (Michelle) Trittin and Tim (Angela) Trittin; and brother Clarence Towle Jr. He is further survived by 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Brainard Funeral Home-Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, WI 54476. Jerry’s nephew, Dan Towle, will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home on Friday.

Edward B. Drygalski

On Thursday morning, April 27, Edward Drygalski, devoted husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 86, in the company of his loving family. His passing leaves behind, Lucy, the love of his life and wife of 65 years, and children, Diane Delury, Linda Drygalski, Adam Drygalski and Ava Vance, as well as grandchildren, Jaclyn Wood, Kayla Vance, Zachary Vance, E.J. (Edward) Vance and great grandson, Joshua Wood. He was preceded in death by his three older siblings, Frederick Drygalski, Janina Sawicki, and Theresa Golus.

Ed was born on March 1, 1937, in Bydgoszcz, Poland. The events of WW2 temporarily dispersed his siblings, and after locating one another again, they were sponsored by an American family on an Iowa farm, and immigrated to the U.S. when he was 14 years old. He attended high school in Brighton, Iowa, where he learned to master the English language and thrived in a wealth of friendships and activities.

Ed had personality, natural charisma and an infectious smile. After graduating high school, he joined his older siblings in Detroit and enjoyed being part of the Polish community. It was there he met his soul mate, Lucy, on a blind date. They found they had much in common, both surviving WW2 Poland as children and living in German orphanages. They enjoyed going to dances together and became perfect dance partners, winning numerous dance contests in the area. They also became perfect life partners, and were married August 31, 1957.

Life and dreams led the family to Wisconsin in 1968, where they bought a dairy farm in Marathon, WI, and enjoyed a country life, until they found their perfect forever home at the base of Rib Mountain in Wausau in 1973.

Family was everything to Ed and Lucy and nothing came before raising their children in a loving environment. Every day, supper time was quality family time, accompanied by stories of the day, parental advice and lots of laughter.

Ed learned to play table tennis as a child in a German orphanage, and developed a passion for it later in life. He regularly attended tournaments in Chicago where he typically won and brought home 1st place trophies. Ed worked with Long Le and the late Jim Weiland of Wausau when the three of them founded the Wausau Table Tennis Club. He was most passionate about this venture and loved being part of its launch. Ed was also an avid golfer, could shoot a mean game of pool, and loved to play his harmonica.

Despite his health challenges during the following years, Ed never lost his capacity for love, laughter and his natural ability to engage those around him. He was a man of true compassion and integrity. His passing has left an unfillable gap in the hearts of all those who know and love him. His memory will be engrained in our hearts forever.

Join Ed’s family for the Celebration of his Life at Restlawn Memorial Park, 235962 N. Troy Street, Wausau, on Friday, May 26, from 11am until 1pm. A burial Service will follow. Casual seasonal attire is welcome and preferred for this occasion.

Delbert W. Barttelt

Delbert William Barttelt, 87, of Wausau, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 in Wausau.

He was born on August 23, 1935 in the Town of Maine. The Son of the Late Wilhelm and Martha (Utecht) Barttelt.

On October 4, 1958 he married Marilyn Jean Klingbeil in the Town of Hamburg at St. Peters Lutheran Church.



Delbert started working as a dairy farmer in the Town of Maine. He then worked as a dairy route salesman for Sneider Dairy. His final place of employment was at Cloverbelt Co-operative as a petroleum route salesman and retired in 1998.



Delbert enjoyed being in the outdoors especially camping, fishing, and hunting. He also took great pride in his vegetable garden and beautiful lawn.



Delbert is survived by his wife Marilyn Barttelt, (3) Daughters: Carla (Kurt) Haebig, Rhonda (Jeff) Sopata, and Brenda Barttelt. (4) Grandchildren: Chris (Kasey) Haebig, Nicole (Carl) Weinfurter, Matt Sopata, and Sarah (Patrick Stoetzel) Sopata. (5) Great-Grandchildren: Kaiden, Bayleigh, Madison, Chase, and Maple. Sister-in-law: Mickey (Ila) Barttelt. (2) Brother-in-laws: Gary and Dale Klingbeil, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his Parents, Father and Mother-in-law: Earl and Vila Klingbeil. (6) Siblings: Leona (Leonard) Howard, Ella (Edwin) Gaeu, Lorena (Walter) Sense, Elgard (Lorna) Barttelt, Doris (Wilbur) Prochnow, and Vilas Barttelt.



Funeral Service will be held on Saturday May 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM at First English Lutheran Church (402 N 3rd Ave, Wausau, WI 54401) Pastor Erik Olson officiating.

Visitation will be held on Saturday May 20, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the church. Burial will be private at Restlawn Memorial Park.



The Family would like to thank Rennes-Weston, for caring for Delbert during the last couple of months and to Aspirus Hospital during his final days.

David R. Edelburg

David “Dave” R. Edelburg, 80, Wausau passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Dave was born November 23, 1942 in Wausau, son of the late Roy and Ruth (Schilling) Edelburg. He was the youngest of three children. On June 22, 1963 he married Marlene Rodewald at the former Salem Lutheran Church, Wausau. She survives.

Dave worked at J.I. Case (Drott) for 30 years before retiring at the age of 50. Dave and Marlene enjoyed this time to do a lot of traveling with their 5th wheel over the years, meeting many new friends on the way.

Dave enjoyed so many things in life. One of his favorite things to do was go fishing. Whether it be up north with his family, especially his son Brian or with friends, like George.

He was an avid gardener who grew and sold pumpkins for a few years. He also loved canning his famous “pickles” and sauerkraut. Dave always looked forward to daily rides in the Kubota with his neighbor and good friend Chuck. They were blessed with neighbors that are like family to them. The neighbor kids are their “grandchildren”. Tuesdays were his days with his buddies. They would meet at a local tavern and enjoy each other’s company while having a few beers and playing cards.

Survivors include his wife, Marlene Edelburg, Wausau, his children, Brian (Becky Koppa) Edelburg, Weston and Brenda (Jay) Huseby, Ringle, one sister, Dawn (Bob) Wesenick, Weston and his nieces and nephews, Kim and Kelly and Matt and Mark.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Frank.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023 at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2822 North Sixth Street, Wausau. The Rev. Jeffrey Mahnke will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Sheldon C. E. Voigt Jr.

Sheldon C. E. Voigt Jr., 73, died peacefully at his home Sunday, May 14, 2023 under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

He was born September 6, 1949 in Merrill, son of the late Sheldon Sr. and Dorothy (Ohlmann) Voigt. On July 25, 1981 he married Karen Hoff at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Wausau.

Sheldon served his country in the United States Army 101st Airborne in Vietnam from June 1969 until May 1970 when he was wounded in action. He was a charter member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Mar-Lin Post No. 10203 and a lifetime member of the DAV and Vietnam Veterans. In 2019 he was proud to be on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. From 1997 until 2022 he served as a Town of Berlin Supervisor. He was a beloved 4-H leader for the Naugart Knights 4-H Club. Every August he could be found in the barns at the Wisconsin Valley Fair watching his children, and then grandchildren showing animals. He enjoyed time spent in Tomahawk, pontooning, fishing and camping as well as time in New Wood at the hunting shack, “The Swamphole.” Above all he loved being “Papa” to his grandchildren, attending all of their events, and having treats on hand when they visited. He passed on his love of Farmall Tractors to each of them gifting them a Farmall Pedal Tractor for their first Christmas, even though it would be years until they could ride them.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Voigt, Merrill; daughters, Connie (Brian) Nowak, Athens, Amy (Brian) Marquardt, Wausau, Crystal (Dan) Zernicke, Merrill and Jessica (Jacob) Sherry, Onekama, MI; grandchildren, Dawson Nowak, Mariah Marquardt, Emma Nowak, Dylan Marquardt, Sarah Sherry, Leah Sherry, Henry Marquardt, Charles Sherry, Chloe Zernicke, Gabriel Sherry and Hunter Zernicke; siblings, Robert (Karen) Voigt, Wausau, Susan (Lyle) Thurs, Hamburg and Michael (Andrea) Voigt, Merrill; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Wayne Voigt and Richard Voigt.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau. Rev. Timothy Smith will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau and again on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Mary A. Andrashie

Mary Ann (Wiatr) Andrashie, born April 1st, 1947, in Schiller Park, IL knocked on heaven’s door peacefully on May 11th, after a brave battle with bladder cancer. She enjoyed family and friends. Loved animals and occasional trips to the casino. She worked for numerous years at Fiskar Scissors and took all the overtime work available. Her past few years of life were rough on her. A few falls, broken bones, and treatments. She remained positive throughout.

She is preceded in death by husband Tony Andrashie, parents John and Rose Wiatr., Sister Theresa Sherman.

She is survived by brothers John (Eunice) Wiatr Illinois, Joe (Sandy) Wiatr, Arizona, Albert (late Pearl) Wiatr, Illinois, Steve Wiatr, Illinois, Mike (Patty) Wiatr, Illinois, children Anthony (Jane) Andrashie, Arizona, David (Dawn) Andrashie) Wisconsin, Diana (Paul) Osterbrink, Wisconsin, numerous grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Thank you to all caregivers and people who helped her, she will be greatly missed by many. Her wish was cremation and mixed with her late husband Tony.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Shannon J. Halopka

Shannon James Halopka passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at the age of 46. He was born on February 14, 1977

Shannon loved his children dearly. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a lifetime member of the North American hunting club. He enjoyed NASCAR and watching the Packers. He was a member of the Free Spirits Motorcycle Club, he enjoyed riding his Harley and racing four wheelers.

Shannon is survived by his children, Colten and Emma Halopka his parents, Jim, stepmother, Marlene mother, Denise Fyrklund, brother, Nick (Tina) Halopka, sister, Kristy (Jim) Conn. Family, and friends.

Proceeded in death by his stepfather Bob Fryklund, His grandparents, and paternal grandparents.

Celebration of life will be at:

The Grey Dog Axe Throwing

330 S Whelen Ave, Medford, WI 54451

Monday, May 22nd

5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Everyone is welcome.

Rita M. Kuik

Rita May Kuik, 66, of the Town of Oneida, died on Friday, May 12, 2023, at her home.

Rita was born on September 8, 1956, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Wilson and Betty Lou (Wesco) Smith.

Rita was a nanny in Chicago for many years. She was also a school bus driver. Rita went to many different colleges throughout the years, pursuing a higher level of education. She had a love for animals, especially dogs. Rita was very spiritual.

Rita is survived by three brothers, John Smith of Wittenberg, Timothy (Angie) Briggs of Merrill, and Terry (Karolyn) Briggs of Birnamwood, and many nieces and nephews.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Ralph Smith, Jody Smith and Tom Briggs.

Private family services will be held.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

David L. Kasten

David Lyle Kasten passed away on May 11, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston after a long illness. He was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Wausau on October 22, 1939, son of the late Hattie (Borchardt) Kasten and Leonard Kasten. He was united in marriage with Gene (Hofmeister) Kasten on November 26, 1960 at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Schofield, where Dave was a lifelong member.

Hattie was a wonderful mother, but money was tight. As a young boy, he helped the family by picking night-crawlers at dawn and selling them to fisherman at the Schofield Dam. A 1958 tribute to graduating seniors on his high school basketball team noted his motto was “give it all you’ve got-and then some.” It was a credo he followed all his life.

He also followed the Green Bay Packers. He attended the 1957 dedication of Lambeau Field (then called City Stadium), and ten years later he and his younger brother Kenny drove to Green Bay after meeting at church Sunday morning, and correctly deciding that the brutal cold would inspire a less courageous ticket holder to part with tickets for what is now known as the Ice Bowl. He joyfully celebrated the Packers’ return to glory in the 1990s.

He excelled in football, track and basketball at D.C. Everest High School. He played for the Evergreens’ legendary football coach Howie Stiehm, who taught him about perseverance and excellence. When his son started as a freshman at D.C. Everest in 1976, Dave still held the school records for touchdown receptions and the long jump. Dave also won the senior class decathlon, proudly besting excellent athletes like his friends Jim Vollenweider (who went on to play running back in college and in pro football in the NFL and CFL) and Clay Schulz (who went to play at Notre Dame). Howie Stiehm had a great team in 1957. After high school, Dave played city league basketball (until age 56) on teams that included his former D.C. Everest basketball teammate Dick Green, and other long time friends.

While in high school, Dave fell in love with cars. A 1956 newspaper article reports that when the basketball team’s bus stalled on a road trip to Park Falls and “adults in the party were unable to get it started,” the adults remembered that Dave was a mechanic; he fixed it and got them home. He met Gene Hofmeister in 1958 when he was being treated for a track leg injury in the hospital, and their first date was a Buddy Holly concert at the Rothschild Pavilion, which, some 60 years later, Dave recalled as “loud and rocking.”

After graduating from Wausau Vocational School in 1960, he worked in auto repair for the late Frank Savino, who taught him much. Dave opened his own gas station and repair shop in 1962 on Grand Avenue in Schofield. In the 1970s, he expanded to selling used cars. He secured a Subaru franchise in 1980, and moved his business, now known as Dave Kasten Motors, to 1810 Schofield Avenue, adding a Volvo dealership in 1982. Dave had come a long way from selling night crawlers. He took great pride in selling quality vehicles and serving his customers well. In his years with Subaru and Volvo, he and Gene enjoyed travel to conventions in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Orlando, San Diego, Hawaii, Japan, Hong Kong, China, Sweden and Denmark. His brother Kenny, who worked with him from the beginning, passed away in 2011, which devastated him. He sold his business in January 2012, and he and Gene began spending their winters in Biloxi, Mississippi, where they enjoyed restaurants and concerts after a lifetime of long hours devoted to work. During his illness over the last two years, Dave dreamed of returning to Biloxi, but is in an even better place now.

He is survived by his wife Gene, son Dan (Gayle), granddaughter Sara Kasten, grandson Sam Kasten, sister in law Georgianna Thompson (whose son Todd and his wife Debbie have helped Dave and Gene as Dave’s health failed), brother James (Judi) Kasten, sister Bonnie (Lyle) Nass, sister in law Diane Kasten, many more nieces, nephews and other relatives, and his beloved Doberman puppy Amore. Dave was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth, his sister Arletta Kamke and her husband Merlyn, and his brother in laws Howard Hofmeister, Rick Ladin and Terry Thompson.

Dave was a lifelong member of St Peters at 1351 S. Grand Avenue, Schofield, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, with visitation to start at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St Peters, the Humane Society or the charity of your choice.

