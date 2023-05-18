Wausau Pilot & Review
This week’s featured cocktail combines the succulent taste of pear with vanilla, lemon and a sweet simple syrup, for a refreshing result. The Peartini is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.
Cocktail of the Week: Peartini
- 2 oz. Pear vodka
- 1 oz. Vanilla vodka
- 1 oz. Lemon juice
- 3/4 oz. simple syrup
- Pear slice, for garnish
To create this drink, mix the liquid ingredients using a shaker, pour into an ice-filled martini glass, garnish with a slice of pear and serve. Sit back and enjoy!
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.