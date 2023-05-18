This week’s featured cocktail combines the succulent taste of pear with vanilla, lemon and a sweet simple syrup, for a refreshing result. The Peartini is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Peartini

2 oz. Pear vodka

1 oz. Vanilla vodka

1 oz. Lemon juice

3/4 oz. simple syrup

Pear slice, for garnish

To create this drink, mix the liquid ingredients using a shaker, pour into an ice-filled martini glass, garnish with a slice of pear and serve. Sit back and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.