MOSINEE – It’s not too late to sign up for the 15th annual Wausau Curling Club Benefit Golf outing, set for June 10 at Indianhead Golf Course in Mosinee.

Event registration begins at 11:30 a.m. that day, followed by 18 holes of golf, dinner, and numerous prizes and awards.

Teams of four or individuals are invited to sign up by contacting Jana Serwa at janaserwa@gmail.com. Competition will be held in men’s, women’s and mixed divisions.

A number of corporate sponsorships are still available.