Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Connor Janiak, 18, of Green Bay. May 11, 2023: Battery by prisoners, substantial battery, bail jumping John Micik, 47, of Shawano. May 15, 2023: Fifth-offense OWI Riley Bosman, 20, of Cecil. May 12, 2023: Possession of amphetamine or methamphetamine with intent to deliver, hit and run Stewart Mill34, 30, of Weston. May 12, 2023: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, disorderly conduct-use of a dangerous weapon Diane Flores, 37, of Rothschild. May 12, 2023: Possession of THC with intent to deliver, possession of an electric weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia Samuel Teague, 40, of Wausau. May 12, 2023: Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, use or possession with intent to use a masking agent, possession of THC with intent to deliver, battery, disorderly conduct Tommy Bailey, 23 of Wausau. May 16, 2023: Neglecting a child where the consequence is bodily harm, possession of drug paraphernalia Erin Broome, 41, of Mosinee. May 15, 2023: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping Tyler Landwehr, 20, of Wausau. Initial appearance May 15, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, child abuse with a high probability of great harm, third-degree sexual assault, battery, intentionally mistreat animals, criminal damage to property Zamorrius R. Jones, 19, of Milwaukee. May 15, 2023: Resisting an officer resulting in substantial bodily harm Chase Leroy, 24, of Wausau. May 11 and 17, 2023: Mistreatment of animals, strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping, battery Connor Bretl, 29, of Weston. May 17, 2023: False imprisonment, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property David Mijal, 36, of Mosinee. May 17, 2023: Bail jumping, battery Sarahlee R. Vue, 31, of Easton. May 18, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine Lorinda Jo Perry, 42, of Wausau. May 16, 2023: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, possession of drug paraphernalia Jacob Raines, 36, of Minneapolis. May 15, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia Jason Hopinka, 39, of Wausau. May 15, 2023: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, aggravated battery, bail jumping Nicole Charnowski, 30, of Saint Paul, Minn. May 15, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, resisting or obstructing an officer Jeffery H. Seubert, 65, of Marathon. May 15, 2023: Using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Keith Kleinschmidt, 32, of Medford. May 15, 2023: identity theft, forgery, bail jumping Bobbi Jo Hochstetler, 50, of Wausau. May 18, 2023: Physical abuse of an elder person – intentionally cause bodily harm, bail jumping

Like this: Like Loading...