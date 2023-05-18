STEVENS POINT – Mid-State Roller Derby hits the flat track for its 2023 season opener against South Shore Roller Derby on May 20 at KB Willett Ice Arena in Stevens Point. South Shore Roller Derby hails from Hammond, Indiana.

Doors at 1000 Minnesota Ave., Stevens Point, open at 5 p.m. The first whistle is at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. Children 12 and younger are free.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Portage-Wood Counties. NAMI provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness for people whose lives are affected by mental illness.

For more information about roller derby visit MSRD’s Facebook page.

2023 schedule

All Mid-State Roller Derby home games will be played at KB Willett in Stevens Point, with the doors opening at 5 p.m. and the first whistle at 5:30 p.m.

June 3 MSRD vs. Madison Roller Derby B Team MSRD vs. Madison Roller Derby C Team

July 15 MSRD vs. Fargo Moorhead Derby Girls MSRD vs. Harbor City Roller Derby

August 12 MSRD vs. Confluence Crush Roller Derby A Team MSRD vs. Confluence Crush Roller Derby B Team



Join roller derby

Community members 18 or older interested in roller derby are invited to join MSRD during its practices on Sunday evenings from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for an introduction to skating with the league. Loaner gear will be provided. The cost is $5 per session.

People interested in joining should email join@midstateRD.org.

MSRD is recruiting new skaters, officials and volunteers. No experience is necessary. If you are interested in trying on some skates or volunteering, email join@midstateRD.org.

