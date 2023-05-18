WAUSAU – Wisconsin Veterans Museum’s traveling exhibit program pays tribute to the 1,161 men and women of the state officially listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., going above and beyond by putting a face to the names listed on the wall.

At 10 a.m. May 19, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Wisconsin Veterans Museum Exhibits Curator Greg Krueger along with Brown County historian Mary Jane Herber and former Medford history teacher Bryce Kelly to hear about the partnership that created Wisconsin Remembers: A Face For Every Name and the stories their research uncovered.

Join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

