MADISON — Students and career professionals will have new online learning opportunities this fall when the University of Wisconsin System launches 11 new certificates and one master’s degree in fast-growing fields.

The 100 percent online programs feature graduate-level certificates in the expanding fields of digital marketing, financial technology, and IT management, as well as a master’s degree and graduate certificates in biodiversity conservation and management.

“These new certificates and degrees demonstrate that the University of Wisconsin is committed to winning the war for talent,” said UW System President Jay Rothman. “Helping students and professionals meet their career goals while helping develop talent for employers is job one for our online programs. We are going to be relentless in providing new opportunities for nontraditional students in this space.”

The following campuses have partnered to offer these new programs: UW-Green Bay, UW-La Crosse, UW Oshkosh, UW-Parkside, UW-Stevens Point, and UW-Superior, with administrative support coming from UW Extended Campus.

Each certificate consists of three courses and nine credits, while the biodiversity conservation and management master’s degree includes 31 credits across 11 courses. A single certificate can be completed within one year, but the flexible format of each program offers students with full-time jobs and other life commitments a longer timeframe to complete courses. Tuition for all programs is the same no matter where a student lives.

Prospective students interested in learning more about the UW Extended Campus programs can contact an enrollment adviser today at 1-608-800-6762 or learn@uwex.wisconsin.edu.

