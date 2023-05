Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Tou Shoua and Alisa Lor announce the birth of their son Lincoln MuaChee, born at 12:24 p.m. May 10, 2023. Lincoln weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Mitch and Ashley Schnabel announce the birth of their son Nolan Ray, born at 3:18 p.m. May 11, 2023. Nolan weighed 9 pounds, 9 ounces.

Douglas and Tricia Evans announce the birth of their son Robert Lucas John, born at 3:34 p.m. May 15, 2023. Robert weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

