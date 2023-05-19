WESTON – In honor of Memorial Day, the students and staff members of D.C. Everest Junior High will create a visual tribute in memory of U.S. military veterans who are related to members of the student body and are no longer with us.

The public is invited to view the flag memorial from May 25 through May 30, where it will be situated on the front lawn of D.C. Everest Junior High, 1000 Machmueller St., Weston.

Earlier this month, DCE Junior High families received a letter from ninth grade social studies teachers encouraging students and their families to honor members of their family who had served in the U.S. military and had since passed. Students will fill out labels honoring the veterans and the labels will be affixed to flags that are placed on the lawn in front of the school.

