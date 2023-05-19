For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team dropped a home conference game to the Green Bay Notre Dame Academy Tritons 13-11 on Tuesday night at Thom Field in Wausau.

The teams traded goals in the first five minutes of the game before the Tritons built a 8-6 halftime lead.

The Wolfpack were led by senior captains Mia Otten and Lily Sann on offense with four goals each. Otten scored the first three goals of the game for the team. Freshman Quinn Rice added a pair of scores and junior Brooke Schaefer also scored a goal.

The team finishes out their regular season by traveling to Hudson for an 11 a.m. game on Saturday. A nonconference game against Superior will follow in Hudson at 1 p.m. The team has an overall record of 3-12 record and has a 2-4 record in the Bay Valley Conference.

For game updates, photos and more, follow the team on Facebook at CWWolfpackgirlsLAX.

