Woof! My name is Bjorn and I’m the kind of dog you need in your life. I hung up my life alone out on the country roads to come to the shelter and find a family to belong to. I like to keep my circle small and may need to be the only dog in your life but don’t worry, I’ll more than make up for it with my love and loyalty to you. I’m incredibly smart and have the good looks and shiny coat most other shelter dogs dream of. Let’s take on life’s greatest adventures, together!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

