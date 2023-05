Ceramic coasters.

Adults can learn how make and decorate ceramic coasters on May 25 from 4-6 p.m. at the Marathon County Public Library’s Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, with no registration required. For more info, call 715-359-6208.

Adults can socialize with others while playing games, doing puzzles or working on craft projects during a monthly social hour on June 1 from 1-7 p.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free. For more info, call 715-693-2144.





