Wausau Pilot & Review

Two D.C. Everest High School students including a senior who would have graduated this week died in a weekend car crash, Wausau Pilot & Review has learned.

Emily Lewerenz, a senior, and Danny Johnson, a junior, both died in the May 20 crash. Sources tell Wausau Pilot & Review that two other people were critically injured, but no official information has been released about additional injuries.

The students’ deaths were announced to classmates in an email sent Sunday.

The D.C. Everest Student Services team will be available for individual sessions with students struggling to process their grief. These sessions can be scheduled by clicking this link: https://www.dce.k12.wi.us/Page/964, or students can stop in during normal school hours.

For parents who feel their child needs additional support, calling the Marathon County United Way 211 service provides access to resources offered by our community. In addition, D.C. Everest counselors recommend helping your child through grief in the following ways:

Acknowledge the loss and the emotional upset.

Be available. If you don’t know the right thing to say, just listen.

Provide a reassuring environment where your child feels comfortable expressing their thoughts and feelings.

Encourage your child to follow normal routines as much as possible.

Acknowledge that there is no time limit on grieving.

No additional information about the crash was immediately available by press time. Wausau Pilot & Review is working to learn more about the situation.

Like this: Like Loading...