Help Local Families Access Fresh Food. This growing season (June through October), we need teams to help pack fresh, local produce into boxes for delivery to nonprofit agencies in Marathon County. Shifts are on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at The Neighbors’ Place in Wausau. Great for groups of 3-5 people. Contact United Way Director of Community Engagement Carly Hanney to register: 715-298-5719, channey@unitedwaymc.org.

Become a Community Mediator. Wisconsin Judicare, a nonprofit law firm, seeks volunteers to train to become mediators in association with the Marathon County Courts. Mediators assist parties in settling disputes- ranging from housing, small claims, and family matters- before they enter the court system. Training is conducted annually and the time commitment is flexible. If interested, contact Randy Westgate at 715-847-4501 or mediation@judicare.org.

Provide Relief For Those Who Need It Most. Red Cross Disaster Relief Shelter volunteers support the day-to-day activities within a shelter, which could include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory and information. Free online training provided. Local and travel opportunities available. Contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org for more information.

Give A Senior A Lift! Faith in Action of Marathon County is now offering rides to seniors for personal appointments, including visits to family members and friends living in another facility or in the hospital, exercise classes, and church and community activities. If you can help, contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com to start a volunteer application.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Diapers and Pull-Ups Needed. The Neighbors’ Place’s diaper bank is in need of diapers sizes 3-7, Pull-Ups in all sizes, and overnight Pull-Ups sizes L-XL. For donation drop off information, contact Elizabeth at 715-845-1966.

Adult Summer Clothing Needed. In preparation for the United Way’s Community Closet grand re-opening in July, the following items are needed: seasonal, new or like-new, adult casual clothing (T-shirts, shorts, active wear, etc.), and casual shoes for both men and women. Donations can be dropped off during business hours at the United Way of Marathon County office at 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 400B in Wausau.

