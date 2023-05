Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau East baseball team dropped a pair of games Saturday as it hosted a nonconference triangular at East High School.

The Lumberjacks lost to Green Bay Notre Dame 10-7 and Appleton East 11-4 to fall to 7-11 this season.

In the opener, Notre Dame scored all 10 of its runs in the first four innings, smacking a pair of home runs.

Ryan Rodemeier, Zach Pagel, Caden Werth, Colton Abraham and Davis Winter all had two hits for East, which had 14 overall. Jack Barthels drove in a pair of runs in the loss.

Against Appleton East, Pagel had a double, a home run and scored twice for the Lubmerjacks.

Wausau East plays a nonconference game at Rhinelander on Monday.

Tritons 10, Lumberjacks 7

Notre Dame 141 300 0 – 10 13 0

Wausau East 001 202 2 – 7 14 2

WP: Koehnke. LP: Aiden Dykstra.

SO: Koehnke (3 2/3 inn.) 2, Smits (2 2/3 inn.) 4, LeMieux (2/3 inn.) 0; Dykstra (5 2/3 inn.) 6, Oliver Turjaski (1 1/3 inn.) 1. BB: Koehmke 1. Smits 3, LeMieux 1; Dykstra 1, Turjaski 4.

Top hitters: ND, Lozier 2×3, 2 2Bs, 2 runs, RBI; Baldalamenti 4×5, 2B, 2 RBI; LaViolette 2 RBI; Siudzinski HR, RBI; Marzec 2 runs; Collins HR, 2 RBI; Musial 2×3, RBI. WE, Ryan Rodemeier 2×4, RBI; Zach Pagel 2×4, 2B; Caden Werth 2×5, RBI; Jack Barthels 2 RBI; Kolton Abraham 2×3; Davis Winter 2×3, 2 runs.

Records: Green Bay Notre Dame 16-8; Wausau East 7-10.

Patriots 11, Lumberjacks 4

Wausau East 001 021 0 – 4 6 5

Appleton East 204 131 x – 11 12 0

WP: Hanson. LP: Winter.

SO: Winter (2 1/3 inn.) 1, Werth (2 inn.) 0, Abraham (1 2/3 inn.) 0; Hanson (4 inn.) 3, Swik (3 inn.) 3. BB: Winter 3, Werth 2, Abraham 1; Hanson 6, Swik 3.

Top hitters: WE, Pagel 2×3, 2B, HR, 2 runs, RBI; Werth 1×3, RBI; Barthels 1×2, RBI; Abraham 1×3, RBI. AE, Prestigiacomo 3×4, 3 runs, RBI; Dieck 2 runs; Hanneman 2×4, 2 runs, RBI; Winkler 2×3, 2B, 2 RBI; Wettig 2B, RBI; Parker 2×3, RBI; Van Ryzin 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau East 7-11; Appleton East 8-11.

